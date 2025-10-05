“He’s retiring after that”: NFL fans react as Kyler Murray leaves field after taking snap to face and fumbling football

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals lost 21-22 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in the most embarrassing of circumstances - blowing a 21-6 lead and committing three fumbles in the second half.The first of them occurred in the third quarter, when the quarterback took a snap directly to his face and was disoriented, allowing Dre'Mont Jones to recover the ball:Once he had to briefly leave the field, there was much mockery in the aftermath:NFL Glazer @nfl_glazerLINK@jasrifootball He’s retiring after thathow bout those CHIEFS @hbtCHIEFSLINKGot them call of duty reflexes without the aim assistTenebrousVex @TheTenebrousVexLINK@NFL_DovKleiman If he was taller it would of hit him in the hands. 🙌&quot;Bro tried doing the nonchalant gimmick and it backfired,&quot; one snickered.&quot;This is the Triple Crown of fumbles man,&quot; another sighed.&quot;Bro went to play call of duty bo7 in the locker room,&quot; another imagined.The Titans were, however, forced to punt on the ensuing drive - the first of three to end the period. The drought continued in the fourth when Emeri Demercado was ruled to have dropped the ball during what would have been a rushing touchdown - the Cardinals' second fumble of the game.Cardinals-Titans game recap as Kyler Murray's side blows 21-6 leadThe first quarter of the game was a decent one, as the Cardinals opened with a touchdown rush by Michael Carter. The Tennessee Titans answered with a field goal, but Kyler Murray did not take long before responding by rushing to the end zone.After that, however, the offensive misery began. Both teams exchanged punts on the next two drives, and that drought continued when Tony Pollard fumbled while inside his own team’s territory. With not much territory to cover, Zonovan Knoght capitalized for a rushing touchdown.The Titans responded with another field goal, but it would be the past points for either side for a while. All but one of the last five drives of the second half ended in punts, with the Titans committing a turnover on downs on the fourth.That drought continued into the third quarter, where every drive but one ended in a punt. The one that did not resulted in a fumble after Murray took a snap right to his face, disorienting him and causing a turnover.It appeared to have ended in the fourth, when Emeri Demercado exploded for a 72-yard touchdown. However, upon further review, he was determined to have failed to bring the ball into the endzone, resulting in a touchback and turnover.The Titans would get the ball back at their 20, and Ward capitalized, sending Elic Ayomanor to the end zone for their first touchdown of the night. Then they forced a punt on the Cardinals.Their next drive nearly ended in disaster, as Ward was intercepted by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson while inside the Cardinals’ red zone - only for him to lose control of the ball, which Tyler Lockett fell onto for a touchdown.Now desperate, the Cardinals stalled on their next drive and were forced to punt. The Titans' offense marched right into the red zone to set up the ultimately successful game-winning field goal.