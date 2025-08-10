"Your career is over" - NFL fans react as Kyler Murray throws "atrocious" interception during preseason game vs. Chiefs

Kyler Murray has been the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback ever since they drafted him first overall in 2019. Throughout that time, he has had a winning and made the playoffs only once - in 2021.Other times, he and his team have mostly played poorly. And during Saturday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, it was on full display again, as he threw an interception to safety Jaden Hicks:This led to much mockery from fans:Inside The Dome @inside_the_domeLINK@SharpFootball Oh god that’s atrocious, even for preseason&quot;Kyler Murray is so bad lol,&quot; one gagged.໊ @PapiGingLINKKyler Murray, your career is over midget lol&quot;Kyler Murray in mid season form,&quot; another snickered.&quot;That was a god awful interception,&quot; one lamented.&quot;Kyler Murray time is up after this season,&quot; another predicted.Just hours before the game, Sports Illustrated's Richie Bradshaw had written that Murray needed to show &quot;confidence&quot; on the ground against the defending AFC champions - even in a meaningless game:&quot;We have to see Murray playing with the swagger that makes him so dangerous. I would like to see how he looks as a runner more than anything else. The talk all offseason was that he wants to use his legs more, and the preseason is a good time to try some things out. So if he means what he says, then let’s see some running.&quot;