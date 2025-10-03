  • home icon
  "He needs to be benched": NFL fans react to Kyren Williams' costly goal-line fumble as 49ers pull off stunning OT win vs. Rams

"He needs to be benched": NFL fans react to Kyren Williams' costly goal-line fumble as 49ers pull off stunning OT win vs. Rams

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 03, 2025 04:49 GMT
NFL: SEP 21 Rams at Eagles - Source: Getty
Kyren Williams cost his team the win vs. 49ers with fumble - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Rams found themselves down 7-20 against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night but staged a furious comeback to tie the game. But with just over a minute left, disaster struck.

Running back Kyren Williams took the handoff and charged towards the endzone - only for rookie defensive tackle Alfred Collins to steal the ball from him at the goal line in a very costly fumble:

The 49ers went three-and-out on their ensuing drive, then allowed the game-tying field goal with two seconds left. However, they still won 26-23 in overtime via a field goal, then a fourth-down stuff defensive stop on Williams by Marques Sigle.

After the game, Williams, who finished with 14 carries for 65 yards and eight catches for another 66 and two touchdowns, bore the brunt of the blame, especially for said fumble:

"That was abysmal," one groaned.
"Get ready to speak unemployment buddy," another warned.
"Bro needs to watch film again," another demanded.

The loss spoiled a near-immaculate performance by Matthew Stafford, who covered 389 yards on 30 completions but also lost a fumble in the second quarter. Half of the completions went to wideouts Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, who accounted for 173 yards and a score between them, while slot receiver Tutu Atwell covered 72 yards on just two grabs.

