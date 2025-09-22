“Piece of trash”, “Walking like he’s gotta poop”: NFL fans react as Lamar Jackson arrives for Ravens vs. Lions Week 3 game

Lamar Jackson is here, but he does not look confident. On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was seen arriving to M&amp;T Bank Stadium for the Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions.However, he had an interesting choice of outfit - a whitish-gray T-shirt with a newspaper graphic and black sweatpants that he paired with what appeared to be unkempt hair:And mockery abounded from a good number of fans:JabroniFromCLE @JabroniFromCLELINK@espn @Ravens He honestly looks like such a piece of trash 🗑️Evan @nopenevermindokLINK@espn @Ravens He’s walking like he’s gotta poopLEEROY JENKINS 🦋 @LJenkins69420LINK@espn @Ravens The way this dude walks you would never think he’s one of the fastest most explosive players in all of football&quot;They might lose just because of the hair,&quot; one imagined.&quot;Looks like a bum,&quot; another snickered.&quot;Is he wearing his PJs?&quot; another wondered.To prepare for Jackson, the Lions recently signed ex-Raven Malik Cunningham to their practice squad. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec describes him as follows:&quot;Cunningham, a converted receiver who played quarterback at Louisville, is extremely close with Jackson and obviously knows plenty about Baltimore’s offensive and defensive operations from being with the team for parts of the previous two seasons.&quot;Lamar Jackson admits to not knowing about MNFWhen it comes to Monday Night Football, Lamar Jackson has statistically been one of the most dominant players in recent memory, throwing zero interceptions against 22 touchdowns - the longest no-pick streak in the program's history.The streak began in 2019, when he tossed five scores in a 45-6 rout at the then-defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams - the first time it happened in a player's debut on the program. In another highlight, his last Monday home game also saw him break the single-game franchise record for passing yards (442) against the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.But if he is asked, he has no idea what it is or entails. Speaking to the media during practice over the past week, Jackson admitted that he never watched MNF in his youth:&quot;My mom used to make me go to sleep. I had school.&quot;However, he did give a potential reason why he has been so good on Mondays:&quot;I'll say that probably the extra rest day, extra film, get a good feel for who we're playing against and go from there.&quot;He also now boasts the highest passer rating in NFL history, at 102.65 - just a tad better than Aaron Rodgers, but he shrugged it off, still focusing on winning games.