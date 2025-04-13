Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' 2024 campaign did not end the way they had envisioned. Not only did the team lose to the Buffalo Bills heartbreakingly in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but, to the surprise of many, Josh Allen pipped Jackson to the MVP award.
As disappointing as the season end was, the Ravens superstar isn't dwelling on the past. As evidenced by his admission, he's excited about the upcoming season. The quarterback reposted a clip of his incredible side-arm pass in Baltimore's crushing 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns and captioned it:
"2025-6 Loading."
Jackson's post was enough for fans on social media to get hyped about the upcoming campaign:
"Bro is coming back with a vengeance." - Believes @anonchained
"Oh man, I can’t wait bruh." - Said @jayflockss_
"He's not playing fair next year. You locking in this MVP and ring, big bro." - Wrote @BijanJukes
Even Jackson's teammate Isaiah Likely said he looked forward to the 2025 season. The tight end wrote:
"Boi I can’t wait."
Lamar Jackson scores big win against Dale Earnhardt Jr.
While the NFL is in its offseason, Lamar Jackson is still engaging in duels and dominating them. The Ravens star filed an opposition claim with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office against NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. over his use of a stylized version of the #8. Both superstars don the number in their respective leagues.
Jackson claimed that Earnhardt's version was eerily similar to the one he held a patent for and wanted the veteran racer to stop using it to avoid confusing fans. What could have potentially been a drawn-out legal battle was a short sprint.
The NASCAR driver announced that his company, JR Motorsports, would no longer use the font that the Ravens superstar also uses on his merchandise. Earnhardt released a statement that read:
"Through the USTPO, we successfully secured the rights to the [different] stylized 8. Therefore, we will be moving away from the original JRM 8 we have used since 2019. We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season."
Jackson convincingly won the skirmish against Earnhardt. The Ravens star will be hoping that the 2025 season goes as smoothly for him and his team as his brief legal battle against the NASCAR icon.
