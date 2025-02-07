Davante Adams joined the New York Jets during the 2024 season and started eleven games, catching 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. But after a regime change, fans think he could be on his way out.

On Thursday, it was reported that the organization had not been in contact with the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver since the hiring of new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

And many fans portended an end to his tenure in East Rutherford:

"Adams is washed up."

More of the speculation can be seen below:

"Get him to Buffalo ASAP," another demanded.

"Adams,Lamb, Jeanty, Ferguson would be exactly what Dallas needs no?" another posited.

Potential trade destinations for Davante Adams should the Jets move on from him

Three trade destinations have emerged for Davante Adams. The first is the Los Angeles Rams, who are looking for a new destination for Cooper Kupp after they announced plans to trade him away on Monday.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt calls the swap (both sides also exchange Day 3 picks in this scenario) "a trade of convenience":

"Adams still has something left in the tank — over the last six games of 2024, he had 41 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns. Kupp is no longer the player he once was, but he can still be a productive receiver in Tanner Engstrand’s Detroit-inspired offense, and he wouldn’t have to be the No. 1 in New York with Garrett Wilson still around."

The next is the Denver Broncos. Sports Illustrated's Erick Trick posits that acquiring him will serve to remove some of the burden from Courtland Sutton:

"His release on quick screens is still exceptional, and he immediately makes himself a target. This is a key element of Sean Payton’s offense, and the Broncos allowed multiple receivers to run with the screen game, but no one answered the bell."

And finally, there is the Green Packers - where Adams began his career. Speaking on No BS during Super Bowl week, running back and former Las Vegas Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs said:

"If he come(s) at the right price, tell him to slide. I've had them talks with 'Te."

The WR is due $35.6 million for 2025. He signed a five-year, $141-million contract in 2022.

