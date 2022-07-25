"Corruption in Mississippi? Say it isn’t so" - NFL fans react to major development in Brett Favre welfare fund scam

Former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre is in the headlines amid a welfare fund scam that has now seen an interesting development. Mississippi State Welfare Department employee Brad Piggott was fired after he sent a subpoena to the University of Mississippi over the alleged misuse of welfare funds.

It was reported that the former quarterback was supposed to be the person to write the $5 million cheque to help fund a new stadium for the university’s volleyball team. Instead, the Hall of Famer allegedly asked the Mississippi Community Education center to use federal welfare money.

As the news dropped of this latest development, NFL fans were quick to jump in and give their two cents. Many pointed out the corruption in the state and that people, including Favre and other government officials, need to be held accountable.

"Corruption in Mississippi? Say it isn’t so."

Robert @Robert20904 @nytimes I think that the feds need to step in @nytimes I think that the feds need to step in

Charlieboy @G36898922Ronald @nytimes These cover ups just make it worse @nytimes These cover ups just make it worse

Winston Smith @ArtemisGordon1 @nytimes Deep rooted corruption in Mississippi. Feds need to take a look. @nytimes Deep rooted corruption in Mississippi. Feds need to take a look.

Madman 🌎🏥⚖️💵 @FightsForBernie



That’s the state of Mississippi getting accused. And their reaction is to lash out and fire the guy that’s holding them accountable??? 🖕🏼



Isn’t that illegal? @nytimes When you expose corruption the exposed get really pissed.That’s the state of Mississippi getting accused. And their reaction is to lash out and fire the guy that’s holding them accountable??? 🖕🏼Isn’t that illegal? @nytimes When you expose corruption the exposed get really pissed. That’s the state of Mississippi getting accused. And their reaction is to lash out and fire the guy that’s holding them accountable??? 🖕🏼Isn’t that illegal?

Many deem it odd that the person in charge of the investigation of the alleged scam was fired after ordering a subpoena that could potentially solve the case.

Brett Favre as an NFL Hall of Famer

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

When most people think of Green Bay quarterbacks, a lot immediately think of Brett Favre.

The 52-year-old played 20 years in the NFL, 16 of which with Green Bay. He is an 11-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, and a 1996 Super Bowl winner. He further has three MVP's to his name and is a notable member of the NFL's Hall of Fame.

In total, the Packers star finished with 71,838 passing yards and 508 touchdowns while having a 186-112 record in his time in the league.

Many still point out the one Super Bowl win as a knock to the quarterback as he went to the playoffs 12 times in his career. This feat included a six-year span between 1993 and 1998 where he saw the postseason every year.

A few of his most notable career events came in games against the Packers. After being traded to the Vikings in 2009, the Hall of Famer got to square off against his famous successor in Aaron Rodgers four times. However, the best quarterback between the two was never established as they went 2-2 against each other over two years.

