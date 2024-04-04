Has Malik Nabers already decided where he wants to be?

It is no secret multiple teams have been seeking the LSU wide receiver's services, from the Arizona Cardinals to the Los Angeles Chargers, whom he has been visiting in a two day-span.

And on Wednesday, during his visit to the latter team, he livestreamed himself on Instagram searching for a house to buy in the Los Angeles metropolitan area:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Nabers immediately received mockery for it on X:

"He cannot afford that on a rookie contract," a fan posted

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Analyzing impact of Chargers potentially drafting Malik Nabers

It is no secret the Los Angeles Chargers desperately need wide receivers after losing Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and Mike Williams to the New York Jets, but could Malik Nabers be the solution?

Quentin Johnston initially looked to be that guy when he was drafted in the first round in 2023, but then the team struggled. He did not help matters by committing two pass drops, with the costlier one coming in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers that would have resulted in a potentially game-winning touchdown:

The other wide receiver is Josh Palmer, but even he can do only so much. Austin Ekeler's departure for the Washington Commanders has also robbed the Chargers of a versatile rushing option who can also catch passes, even as the more physically imposing Gus Edwards comes over from the Baltimore Ravens.

And this is where Nabers comes in. Analysts believe his dominating game will instantly demand and command attention from Justin Herbert, and he has the mentality to make big plays when they arise.

Malik Nabers visits Arizona Cardinals: How will WR figure into Kyler Murray's team?

Besides the Chargers, Malik Nabers also visited the Arizona Cardinals, as mentioned earlier.

During the early part of the 2023-24 season, the Cardinals had been heavily rumored to want to offload quarterback Kyle Murray for the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

But as the months progressed, it became increasingly clear they would rather find a new weapon for him, especially after they lost Marquise Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs and Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons. Marvin Harrison Jr. is reportedly the heavy favorite.

But Nabers can also be in the conversation, and his deep-threat game should provide a perfect complement for running back James Conner and tight end Trey McBride. Analysts believe this combination will, at least theoretically, be an upgrade over most of the offensive cores that have emerged in the post-Larry Fitzgerald era.