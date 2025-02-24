Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking to get paid as he will likely sign the last extension of his NFL career.

Ad

The 37-year-old quarterback who has played 15 seasons in the NFL has made $364 million in his career, according to spotrac.com, and he is looking for another payday before the start of this season.

Prior to the 2023 season, he signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Rams that has him earning $40 million on average per season. Now, he is looking to be paid $50 million or more per year on a new deal.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

JPAFootball, a popular football page on X, tweeted:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Matthew Stafford wants to be paid over $50 million per year on a new contract, per @PSchrags."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on X weren't realy supportive of Stafford wanting to be paid at least $50 million per season. Many pointed out that he is a good quarterback and he deserves to be paid, but not north of $50 million per year at this point of his career.

Here's how fans reacted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What he wants and what he gets are two different things," a fan said.

"Ain't no way in hell I'm paying him $50m at this stage in his career..," a fan replied.

"He’s a great qb , he’s so good yes. But not $50 million, I’m sorry," a fan wrote.

The consensus replies on X were not in favor of Stafford being paid $50 million+ per season. Others pointed out his age as being a factor as to him not being paid that much and others questioned who would pay him that much at this stage of his career.

Ad

Here's how other fans reacted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don’t think teams are going to be willing to pay a 37 year old QB $50 million per year. With that being said, Matthew Stafford is still one of the best QBs in the league. And, if QBs are now making $50 million per year, then Stafford deserves to," a fan wrote.

"He wants as much money as possible before he retires," a Detroit fan page wrote.

Ad

"To old for the modern NFL quarterback," a fan said.

What teams are interested in Matthew Stafford?

Matthew Stafford during NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford could breakup this offseason. The Rams could be looking to save some money while looking at getting younger at the quarterback position. They've granted Stafford permission to seek trade partners.

Ad

With Stafford rumored to be on the trade block, there are four teams, the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Las Vegas Raiders that are interested in him, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of right now, Stafford is slated to make $27 million this season for the Rams. That's why he's in a standoff with them because he's demanding more money and the Rams may not be meeting his minimal desired contract.

If Stafford gets traded to a team, he will likely have a re-worked deal done or sign an extension with the team that acquires him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.