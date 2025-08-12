  • home icon
  "It might be over" - NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford walks into "Ammortal chamber" for back injury rehab as Rams QB misses time

"It might be over" - NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford walks into "Ammortal chamber" for back injury rehab as Rams QB misses time

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:24 GMT
Los Angeles Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-21 to win a pre-season NFL football game. - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-21 to win a pre-season NFL football game. - Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford is one of the oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL entering the 2025 season, and the mileage on his body is starting to affect him again. On Monday, the two-time Pro Bowler was revealed to have missed the Los Angeles Rams' practice after rehabbing a back injury inside an "Ammortal chamber":

The NFL fandom mostly showed dread at this development:

"Bro gettin scammed…" one lamented.
"Holistic health!? That guy is CHALKED," another shuddered.
"If this was Aaron Rodgers, we would be leading off every sports show in America with, 'Is Aaron Rodgers mentally capable of leading a football team?'" one compared.
"OH GOOD HE'S USING BULLSHIT PSEUDOSCIENCE GRIFTING TECHNOLOGY WE'RE (expletive)", another screamed.
"I'm no expert but needing to put your starting QB in something that sounds like a forbidden jutsu seems bad," another warned.

Ammortal, the eponymous manufacturer of the chamber, claims that it is packed with technologies that "deliver hours of restorative modalities in just one short 30-minute session that leaves most individuals feeling in a state of calm but 'caffeinated-like' energy":

"Whether you’re looking to recover from daily stresses or aiming to enhance your long-term wellness, the Ammortal Chamber is the fastest way to reset, recharge, and rejuvenate your body, mind, and spirit—helping you look, feel, and perform better."
Rams HC Sean McVay remains optimistic about Matthew Stafford's health despite QB's practice absence

Meanwhile, head coach Sean McVay, who had guaranteed Matthew Stafford's return to practice only for his comments to be proven wrong, continued to be positive about his signal-caller's well-being, while insisting that the team would remain "flexible and fluid" regarding his return and take things "one at a time":

"I do think it's important to be able to get some work in, but not at the expense of following the plan that we've talked about."

When asked about the possibility of surgery, he denied having had conversations about it:

"I haven't gone down that road yet in terms of those types of conversations. There's been a lot of conversations about what's the best method of how we want to approach it. That hasn't been something that comes up."
The Rams' next preseason game will be the annual intracity meeting against the Chargers. Kickoff is at 4 pm PT on KABC.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
