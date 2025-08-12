"It might be over" - NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford walks into "Ammortal chamber" for back injury rehab as Rams QB misses time

Matthew Stafford is one of the oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL entering the 2025 season, and the mileage on his body is starting to affect him again. On Monday, the two-time Pro Bowler was revealed to have missed the Los Angeles Rams' practice after rehabbing a back injury inside an &quot;Ammortal chamber&quot;:The NFL fandom mostly showed dread at this development:Hayden Winks @HaydenWinksLINKBuddy, they got Stafford in an Airstream. It might be over.&quot;Bro gettin scammed…&quot; one lamented.&quot;Holistic health!? That guy is CHALKED,&quot; another shuddered.&quot;If this was Aaron Rodgers, we would be leading off every sports show in America with, 'Is Aaron Rodgers mentally capable of leading a football team?'&quot; one compared.&quot;OH GOOD HE'S USING BULLSHIT PSEUDOSCIENCE GRIFTING TECHNOLOGY WE'RE (expletive)&quot;, another screamed.&quot;I'm no expert but needing to put your starting QB in something that sounds like a forbidden jutsu seems bad,&quot; another warned.Ammortal, the eponymous manufacturer of the chamber, claims that it is packed with technologies that &quot;deliver hours of restorative modalities in just one short 30-minute session that leaves most individuals feeling in a state of calm but 'caffeinated-like' energy&quot;:&quot;Whether you’re looking to recover from daily stresses or aiming to enhance your long-term wellness, the Ammortal Chamber is the fastest way to reset, recharge, and rejuvenate your body, mind, and spirit—helping you look, feel, and perform better.&quot;Rams HC Sean McVay remains optimistic about Matthew Stafford's health despite QB's practice absenceMeanwhile, head coach Sean McVay, who had guaranteed Matthew Stafford's return to practice only for his comments to be proven wrong, continued to be positive about his signal-caller's well-being, while insisting that the team would remain &quot;flexible and fluid&quot; regarding his return and take things &quot;one at a time&quot;:&quot;I do think it's important to be able to get some work in, but not at the expense of following the plan that we've talked about.&quot;When asked about the possibility of surgery, he denied having had conversations about it:&quot;I haven't gone down that road yet in terms of those types of conversations. There's been a lot of conversations about what's the best method of how we want to approach it. That hasn't been something that comes up.&quot;Sarah Barshop @sarahbarshopLINKWhen asked whether back surgery for Matthew Stafford has been ruled out, Sean McVay said, “That hasn't been a conversation that we've had.” “There's been a lot of conversations about what's the best method of how we want to approach it. That hasn't been something that comes up.”The Rams' next preseason game will be the annual intracity meeting against the Chargers. Kickoff is at 4 pm PT on KABC.