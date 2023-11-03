Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders are going through a rough week, with head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler both fired after a torrid 3-5 start to the season. With a game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Crosby took to social media to call the Raiders fans to the game.

However, when recording the short video for the game, it might be that Maxx Crosby was close to saying a very specific word that people should always avoid using. It's even weirder to think that he could have just recorded another short video.

NFL fans were quick to note that Maxx Crosby was really close to saying that word out loud, with basically all the replies to the invite for the game being related to his pause:

When Maxx Crosby fought Cam Akers during training camp

Maxx Crosby and Cam Akers reportedly had to be separated as the two players got involved in a scuffle during a joint practice between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders back in August.

The incident started when Crosby tried to punch the ball loose during a running play when the whistle blew the play dead. Akers took offense and punches were thrown although the scuffle was broken up quickly.

Why the Raiders fired most of their leadership guys?

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi all of a sudden. The moves happened overnight, with the team sitting at a 3-5 record but with no hopes of making the playoffs in another disappointing season.

Most of their important guys aren't hiding their disappointment with their season. Davante Adams, the star wide receiver, was visibly frustrated with Jimmy Garoppolo after the quarterback missed Adams in a pair of deep shots during Monday's loss against the Detroit Lions.

For the next game, Aidan O'Connell will be the new starter quarterback, with Garoppolo on the bench. Antonio Pierce is the interim head coach, and another organizational shakedown is coming. It's clear that the 2023 Raiders are a failure.