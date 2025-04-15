After a disappointing 2024 campaign, where they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins were expected to be aggressive in the offseason to close the gap on the Buffalo Bills in the race for the AFC East title. However, they have been largely quiet and haven't made any notable additions to the roster.
Their offseason sprang into life on Monday, but not how they envisioned. News broke that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had put up his 5,000-square-foot home in Davie, Florida, for sale on a real estate website.
The house is listed at $3 million.
The update immediately sparked rumors of a potential trade among fans on social media:
"Has to be that he is being traded. Saints, Steelers, Browns could all be landing spots. Giants could be an interesting one as well. Daboll was his college OC," speculated @BillyCovell.
"Tua to the Steelers," predicted @thestevieborys.
"I can only pray the team trades him and then he wins 10 Super Bowls. It’s the exact justification that this fanbase needs and deserves," said Dolphins fan @mast94240.
Tua Tagovailoa trade news: QB not leaving Dolphins
The update about Tua Tagovailoa putting his house up for sale sparked a frenzy on social media. However, there's no reason for Dolphins fans to panic or his suitors to get excited. The quarterback is reportedly moving into a new home with his wife Annah and their two children.
Coach Mike McDaniel has assured that the 2025 season will be the quarterback's finest.
On ESPN's This Is Football, he said:
"[Tua's] always getting better. He's always improving on things in his game. That's one thing that I think is supremely important, specifically at the quarterback position... He's going to be a better version of what the world last saw of him."
Tagovailoa is aiming to bounce back in 2025 after a difficult campaign. Injuries limited him to only 11 games. He finished the season with 2,867 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
The Dolphins' primary goal in the upcoming campaign is to return to the playoffs. A lot will rest on their quarterback's shoulders as he holds the keys to the team's fortunes.
