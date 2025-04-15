After a disappointing 2024 campaign, where they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins were expected to be aggressive in the offseason to close the gap on the Buffalo Bills in the race for the AFC East title. However, they have been largely quiet and haven't made any notable additions to the roster.

Ad

Their offseason sprang into life on Monday, but not how they envisioned. News broke that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had put up his 5,000-square-foot home in Davie, Florida, for sale on a real estate website.

The house is listed at $3 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The update immediately sparked rumors of a potential trade among fans on social media:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Has to be that he is being traded. Saints, Steelers, Browns could all be landing spots. Giants could be an interesting one as well. Daboll was his college OC," speculated @BillyCovell.

"Tua to the Steelers," predicted @thestevieborys.

"I can only pray the team trades him and then he wins 10 Super Bowls. It’s the exact justification that this fanbase needs and deserves," said Dolphins fan @mast94240.

Ad

Tua Tagovailoa trade news: QB not leaving Dolphins

The update about Tua Tagovailoa putting his house up for sale sparked a frenzy on social media. However, there's no reason for Dolphins fans to panic or his suitors to get excited. The quarterback is reportedly moving into a new home with his wife Annah and their two children.

Coach Mike McDaniel has assured that the 2025 season will be the quarterback's finest.

Ad

On ESPN's This Is Football, he said:

"[Tua's] always getting better. He's always improving on things in his game. That's one thing that I think is supremely important, specifically at the quarterback position... He's going to be a better version of what the world last saw of him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tagovailoa is aiming to bounce back in 2025 after a difficult campaign. Injuries limited him to only 11 games. He finished the season with 2,867 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Dolphins' primary goal in the upcoming campaign is to return to the playoffs. A lot will rest on their quarterback's shoulders as he holds the keys to the team's fortunes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Param Nagda Param Nagda is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with an MSc. in Sports Management and Business Analytics and over four years of experience in the field. Having been a sports fan all his life, pivoting to writing about it was a natural transition.



Param does not have a favorite NFL team as such and finds this to be an aid in writing from a completely objective perspective.



That doesn't detract from his love for the sport and Param's favorite Super Bowl was between the Patriots and Seahawks in early 2015. Tom Brady and the Patriots mounting a fourth-quarter comeback and Russell Wilson throwing the game-deciding pick right at the end is arguably the greatest Super Bowl moment ever.



When not writing about the NFL, Param supports a number of teams in many sports and enjoys fantasy football. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.