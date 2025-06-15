“They were getting stoned” - NFL fans react as Mike Tomlin hosts Aaron Rodgers for backyard barbecue

Aaron Rodgers is becoming popular with his new cohorts in Pittsburgh and he has been a Steeler for just one week. On Thursday, the multiple-time MVP was reported to have bonded with Mike Tomlin and the rest of the coaching staff over barbecue at the head coach's house:

MLFootball @_MLFootball LINK WHOLESOME: #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hosted a cookout with Aaron Rodgers at his home in Pittsburgh in his backyard. Tomlin had all the coaches there to help get Rodgers acclimated to Pittsburgh's culture and make introductions. QB1 & the HC are in lockstep.

According to WBRC 6, Fox's affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, the gathering was organized with the help of Tuscaloosa-based owner-cook Woodrow Washington, who said of the "humbling" experience of seeing people up North enjoy his Southern grilled cuisine:

“I know my grandparents, George and Betty, my mom, Paulette, and George, they worked their butt off, years and years and years and years. And I know they’re happy to know that we’re stretching out a little further than Northport and Tuscaloosa.”

However, fans mocked it:

"No they aren’t lol. They were getting stoned," one insisted.

"Can they retire & do this shit…. Tell them to lock in," another "begged".

"This ain’t going to work 😂," another guaranteed.

A few more reactions can be seen below:

"I was there. Many beers were cracked," one professed.

"Meanwhile Belichick would’ve made him sleep in the film room and eat raw chicken for 'mental toughness'💀," another "compared".

"Wow did he do that for Russ and Justin!? This may be clear racism," another wondered.

Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin "the perfect match" for Steelers, says NFL columnist

There is a sense of irony in Aaron Rodgers' decision to join forces with Mike Tomlin. At the end of the 2010 season, the quarterback's Green Bay Packers defeated the Steelers at Super Bowl XLV. Since then, however, he would fail to make it that far again, losing four NFC Championship Games.

As for the head coach, he also has not made another Super Bowl since. In fact, he has not won a playoff game since 2016, when his team made it to the AFC Championship Game but lost to the New England Patriots.

USA Today's Jarrett Bell sees their need for each other as ideal - both are desperate to win the Lombardi Trophy again:

"As they stand now, doubted and embattled, the setbacks both endured in recent years have provided quite the common denominator to fuel a bond... So, look at them now. Together they can dream of chasing confetti again."

The two will get back together when the Steelers' summer/preseason camp begins on July 23.

