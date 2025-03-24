  • home icon
  NFL fans react as Netflix CEO hints at possibility of Taylor Swift performing at NFL Christmas Day game: "If Travis is playing, she won't" 

NFL fans react as Netflix CEO hints at possibility of Taylor Swift performing at NFL Christmas Day game: "If Travis is playing, she won’t" 

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Mar 24, 2025 02:19 GMT
67th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Could Taylor Swift perform a Christmas Day halftime show? - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift emerged in NFL circles due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The superstar singer has attended many games supporting her boyfriend, including making trips from Japan to watch him play in the Super Bowl.

Taylor's involvement with the NFL, though, hasn't yet resulted in a performance during a game. She never performed in a Super Bowl halftime show, nor did she sing the anthem. However, fans became excited at the possibility of a performance during a special date: Netflix's Christmas Game.

After Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos made a telling comment about whether she could perform in a Christmas halftime show during the 2025 season, Sarandos didn't close the door. As such, NFL fans gave their impressions about a possible Swift show on Dec. 25:

"If Travis is playing, she won't," one wrote on Instagram.

NFL Fans give their opinions on Taylor Swift's halftime show

Sarandos, in an interview with Variety, was asked whether the streaming service would be able to afford Swift to sing in a Christmas game. He responded:

"That’s a good challenge! We did get her in the stadium this year."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce travel to Montana to enjoy vacation after NFL season

As Swift ended her two-year "The Eras Tour" and the tight end finished another season with the Chiefs, an exclusive report from Friday Deuxmoi confirmed that the couple traveled to Montana to enjoy their vacations after a long work week.

Kelce confirmed that he will return for the 2025 season after a brief period of uncertainty. Page Six reported that Swift didn't want Kelce to retire from football with a Super Bowl loss, especially after three championship rings in five years.

He later confirmed on his New Heights podcast, hosted with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he will be back for the 2025 season:

"I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me"

Kelce's roster bonus was activated on March 14, and he will have a $19.8 million cap hit in 2025.

