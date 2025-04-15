The Miami Dolphins acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams via trade prior to the 2023 season. After just two seasons with Miami, he is now available via trade.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news, saying it won't be a surprise to see Ramsey play elsewhere this season. Rapoport wrote:

"The #Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025, per me and @TomPelissero Miami and Ramsey, due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season, could be parting ways."

Ramsey is due over $20 million this season, and his age is starting to catch up with him. Still, he's a quality starting corner who has Pro Bowl abilities. Following the news of Ramsey being available via trade, fans had mixed reactions.

"if Miami trade Tyreek and Ramsey you might as well trade Tua too cause we not competing for shi*," a fan said.

"Fire sale in Miami. It’s too bad Stephen Ross couldn’t fire himself for this nonsense. 17 years of ownership and not ONE playoff win," a fan replied.

"If you're going to trade away Jalen Ramsey, then you are saying we aren't trying to make a run. At that point just break apart the team and start over. With a different GM, of course. @MiamiDolphins are an unserious organization," an angry Dolphins fan said.

While some Miami fans were upset about the news, others understand the nature of the business and that it may be best to move on from Ramsey.

Other fans of other teams hoped that their team will potentially swoop Ramsey off the trade block.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"He would look good in silver and black!" a fan replied.

"Packers send that 3rd round pick," a fan replied.

"Come on home to TN bud!" a Titans fan replied.

Could Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill be available via trade too?

Tyreek Hill during Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been brought up in trade rumors this offseason. After a down year while also sending multiple cryptic messages via social media this offseason, there's been some chatter and talk of the Dolphins possibly moving him.

At Tuesday's press conference, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said that the team isn't considering trading Hill. He also added that he'd be open to listening to offers if he got a trade that blew his mind like two first-round picks.

It seems as if there is a chance that Jalen Ramsey, Tyreek Hill, or both of them could be traded this offseason.

Do you think the Dolphins will trade either player?

