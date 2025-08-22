  • home icon
  NFL
  "Zach Tom going to break his hand": NFL fans react as Packers vs. Seahawks joint practice turns into all-out brawl

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 22, 2025 00:15 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers will not play each other in the 2025 season, but that does not mean tensions between them have not flared up. On Thursday, a joint practice session involving the two NFC contenders degenerated into multiple brawls like this one:

There were plenty of reactions to it from fans:

"Yeah we won," one insisted.
"Seahawks just continue to batter the Packers," another ridiculed.
"No surprise Matt Lefleur has no control over his team," another concluded.

Zach Tom, the Packers' starting right tackle, was removed from the field after punching Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV and cornerback Devon Witherspoon during that brawl. According to him, he was just standing up to Jones' attempt to assail a ball carrier during a huddle:

"It's already disrespectful that they're in our huddle. and then somebody gets hit while we're in the huddle, got to have some pride, you know?"

Quarterback Jordan Love called the scuffle one of the biggest fights he had seen in his career:

"I think when you get both sidelines clearing, it's tough. Try your best to break it up and things like that, but it's going to happen, man. I don't know. There's no answer for that."
The tension continued even after both teams switched sides. In one instance, Seahawks starting right guard Anthony Bradford was targeted with a right punch.

The remaining 11-on-11 session went rather peacefully, but both sides concluded practice by jawing at each other in midfield. The jawing resumed as they started returning to their locker rooms. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams was not happy with it, saying:

"We've already broke the huddle, guys are on our side, their guys are on their side, and people are coming over. It's hard with these joint practices because stuff like that always happens. You don't want it to happen but it happens. We try to avoid it as much as possible, but I didn't appreciate it."
Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald weighs in on scuffles during joint practice with Packers

Meanwhile, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was not as upset with the fighting as his players were. Instead, he praised his charges for handling the situation "pretty well":

"Look, you want your guys to defend their [teammates]. There's a line. Whether we go past the line, I don't think we did, which is good. Our guys stayed composed. But some of these things do tend to happen, and however it gets started... hopefully it's not our guys, but people are going to react to a certain extent."

Kickoff for the preseason game between the two teams is at 3 pm CT/1 pm PT on Saturday on NBC affiliates WGBA and KING-TV, respectively.

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
