“Zach Tom going to break his hand”: NFL fans react as Packers vs. Seahawks joint practice turns into all-out brawl

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers will not play each other in the 2025 season, but that does not mean tensions between them have not flared up. On Thursday, a joint practice session involving the two NFC contenders degenerated into multiple brawls like this one:There were plenty of reactions to it from fans:Ryan Woodall @TheFryanPanLINK@Basaraski Zach Tom going to break his handWanu Jones Jr. @_WanuLINKWe don’t like them. They don’t like us. Why are we practicing together?𝕋𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕟 𝕎𝕀 𝕊𝕡𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕤 @TavernWISportsLINKStupid.&quot;Yeah we won,&quot; one insisted.&quot;Seahawks just continue to batter the Packers,&quot; another ridiculed.&quot;No surprise Matt Lefleur has no control over his team,&quot; another concluded.Zach Tom, the Packers' starting right tackle, was removed from the field after punching Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV and cornerback Devon Witherspoon during that brawl. According to him, he was just standing up to Jones' attempt to assail a ball carrier during a huddle:&quot;It's already disrespectful that they're in our huddle. and then somebody gets hit while we're in the huddle, got to have some pride, you know?&quot;Quarterback Jordan Love called the scuffle one of the biggest fights he had seen in his career:&quot;I think when you get both sidelines clearing, it's tough. Try your best to break it up and things like that, but it's going to happen, man. I don't know. There's no answer for that.&quot;The tension continued even after both teams switched sides. In one instance, Seahawks starting right guard Anthony Bradford was targeted with a right punch.The remaining 11-on-11 session went rather peacefully, but both sides concluded practice by jawing at each other in midfield. The jawing resumed as they started returning to their locker rooms. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams was not happy with it, saying:&quot;We've already broke the huddle, guys are on our side, their guys are on their side, and people are coming over. It's hard with these joint practices because stuff like that always happens. You don't want it to happen but it happens. We try to avoid it as much as possible, but I didn't appreciate it.&quot;Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald weighs in on scuffles during joint practice with PackersMeanwhile, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was not as upset with the fighting as his players were. Instead, he praised his charges for handling the situation &quot;pretty well&quot;:&quot;Look, you want your guys to defend their [teammates]. There's a line. Whether we go past the line, I don't think we did, which is good. Our guys stayed composed. But some of these things do tend to happen, and however it gets started... hopefully it's not our guys, but people are going to react to a certain extent.&quot;Kickoff for the preseason game between the two teams is at 3 pm CT/1 pm PT on Saturday on NBC affiliates WGBA and KING-TV, respectively.