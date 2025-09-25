"Bryce Young can’t catch a damn break": NFL fans react to Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan missing practice over calf injury

The Carolina Panthers seemingly cannot catch a break when it comes to the health of their offensive pieces, and that includes Tetairoa McMillan.On Wednesday, the rookie wide receiver, whom the franchise selected eighth overall in this year's Draft, was announced to have missed practice because of a calf injury. Head coach Dave Canales said:“We’ll take a look at (McMillan) tomorrow, move him around, and we’ll just go on from there.”Adam Schefter @AdamSchefterLINKPanthers WR Tetairoa McMillan did not practice today due to a calf injury.And many fans could not help but be saddened at the turn of events:PPRFantasyTips @PPRFantasyTipsLINK@AdamSchefter This man Bryce Young can’t catch a damn breakpatriot_way @impatriot_wayLINK@AdamSchefter Are you serious right now bro&quot;All eyes on the achilles if he plays,&quot; one cautioned.&quot;He should take Sunday off and rest,&quot; another advised.&quot;Fingers crossed this is nothing serious,&quot; another prayed.Later in the day, McMillan told reporters that he expected to play on Sunday at the New England Patriots:Another wideout who was injured and also missed practice was sophomore first-rounder Xavier Legette (hamstring). Former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow, meanwhile, skipped the session to attend to the birth of his daughter, as confirmed by Canales himself:“I don’t mind saying congratulations to the Renfrow family... Another really cool moment for us.”To bolster the wideout room, the Panthers announced on Tuesday that they had re-signed Dan Chisena to the practice squad. The six-year veteran, who has been mainly a special teamer throughout his career, recorded his first three receptions with the team last season, accumulating 37 yards.Also absent were the following:TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle)DT Tershawn Wharton (hamstring)LB DJ Wonnum (hip)LB Patrick Jones (hamstring)Meanwhile, the following had limited participation:RB Rico Dowdle (rest)OT Taylor Moton (rest)CB Jaycee Horn (rest)Panthers HC Dave Canales gives update on Jalen CokerSticking to the subject of Panthers WRs, Dave Canales spoke up on the status of Jalen Coker, who is currently on injured reserve because of a quad injury:&quot;It's week to week right now. He is progressing, and we're trying to gather all the information, get him as strong as possible before we can get him back out there. Four-week minimum before his window opens up and then we'll see what he can do.&quot;Kickoff for the game against the Patriots is at 1 pm on Fox.