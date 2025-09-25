  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Bryce Young can’t catch a damn break": NFL fans react to Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan missing practice over calf injury

"Bryce Young can’t catch a damn break": NFL fans react to Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan missing practice over calf injury

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 25, 2025 02:16 GMT
Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Carolina Panthers seemingly cannot catch a break when it comes to the health of their offensive pieces, and that includes Tetairoa McMillan.

Ad

On Wednesday, the rookie wide receiver, whom the franchise selected eighth overall in this year's Draft, was announced to have missed practice because of a calf injury. Head coach Dave Canales said:

“We’ll take a look at (McMillan) tomorrow, move him around, and we’ll just go on from there.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

And many fans could not help but be saddened at the turn of events:

Ad
Ad
Ad
"All eyes on the achilles if he plays," one cautioned.
"He should take Sunday off and rest," another advised.
"Fingers crossed this is nothing serious," another prayed.

Later in the day, McMillan told reporters that he expected to play on Sunday at the New England Patriots:

Ad

Another wideout who was injured and also missed practice was sophomore first-rounder Xavier Legette (hamstring). Former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow, meanwhile, skipped the session to attend to the birth of his daughter, as confirmed by Canales himself:

“I don’t mind saying congratulations to the Renfrow family... Another really cool moment for us.”

To bolster the wideout room, the Panthers announced on Tuesday that they had re-signed Dan Chisena to the practice squad. The six-year veteran, who has been mainly a special teamer throughout his career, recorded his first three receptions with the team last season, accumulating 37 yards.

Ad

Also absent were the following:

  • TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle)
  • DT Tershawn Wharton (hamstring)
  • LB DJ Wonnum (hip)
  • LB Patrick Jones (hamstring)

Meanwhile, the following had limited participation:

  • RB Rico Dowdle (rest)
  • OT Taylor Moton (rest)
  • CB Jaycee Horn (rest)

Panthers HC Dave Canales gives update on Jalen Coker

Sticking to the subject of Panthers WRs, Dave Canales spoke up on the status of Jalen Coker, who is currently on injured reserve because of a quad injury:

Ad
"It's week to week right now. He is progressing, and we're trying to gather all the information, get him as strong as possible before we can get him back out there. Four-week minimum before his window opens up and then we'll see what he can do."

Kickoff for the game against the Patriots is at 1 pm on Fox.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications