In a collaboration between the NFL and the MLS, Patrick Mahomes teamed up with Lionel Messi. Both superstars joined an event by Adidas to celebrate the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With just over a year before the start of the global tournament, the quarterback joined the current holder of the World Cup in Los Angeles. Mahomes and Messi are the biggest faces in their respective sports.

The event by Adidas caught the attention of the fans, who praised such gifted athletes being together on stage:

"I SEE TWO GOATS," an excited fan wrote.

"The goat with some soccer player," another fan wrote.

"ABOVE BOTH OF YOU I SEE NO ONE ELSE," one user added.

"The greatest player in sports history, & Messi is also there?! Goated pic," one fan wrote.

"This quite literally could not be a cooler photo," another fan wrote.

"Two of the greats!!" one fan wrote.

Lionel Messi moved to play in MLS after a hugely successful career that spanned an array of titles and individual accolades with Barcelona (Spain) and Paris Saint-Germain (France). He's widely considered the greatest soccer player of all time, and helped Argentina win the most recent FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Which NFL stadiums will host World Cup games in 2026?

All 11 American stadiums that will be part of the tournament are homes for some NFL teams.

MetLife Stadium: New York Jets/New York Giants

AT&T Stadium: Dallas Cowboys

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: Kansas City Chiefs

NRG Stadium: Houston Texans

Mercedes-Benz Superdome: Atlanta Falcons

SoFi Stadium: Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Chargers

Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia Eagles

Lumen Field: Seattle Seahawks

Levi's Stadium: San Francisco 49ers

Gillette Stadium: New England Patriots

Hard Rock Stadium: Miami Dolphins

Other stadiums and training centers will work as bases for the 48 nations that qualify for the World Cup. The tournament will start on June 11 and finish on July 19, which means that it won't collide with the NFL season.

Although Mahomes represented the NFL in the event, it was marked by the presence of global soccer stars, including famous names such as Alessandro Del Piero and Jurgen Klinsmann, past World Cup winners. Mahomes was the only football player present.

