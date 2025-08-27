"They look like 70 year old men dressed them" - NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce show off designer outfits at "The Kingdom" premiere

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been one of the deadliest passer-receiver duos since 2018, when they started sharing the field full-time. They also happen to like being well-dressed out of football, but not everyone has good words about their latest outfits.On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback and tight end showed up to the premiere event of ESPN's docuseries The Kingdom, which chronicles the team's current dynasty, in bespoke suits - brown for the former and blackish-gray for the latter:And while most were impressed at both, some thought otherwise:Dixon Toofar @dixon_toofarLINK@Chiefs @PatrickMahomes @tkelce They look like 70 year old men dressed them.A fan mocks Patrick Mahomes' The Kingdom premiere event outfitA fan thinks Patrick Mahomes' and Travis Kelce's The Kingdom premiere event outfits were not meant for each othercr7taylor @AmarJsingh97LINK@Chiefs @newheightshow Yes looking goodA fan praises Patrick Mahomes' and Travis Kelce's The Kingdom premiere event outfitsA fan praises Patrick Mahomes' and Travis Kelce's The Kingdom premiere event outfits2025 may be Patrick Mahomes' last season with Travis Kelce as tight end eyes marriage to Taylor SwiftOn Tuesday, Travis Kelce celebrated a very significant milestone in life: he and multi-platinum pop superstar Taylor Swift announced that they had become engaged. There was much elation from many, including Patrick Mahomes, but it has also left some fans wondering if this is but another step towards retirement.The ten-time Pro Bowler saw his production dip sizably in 2023, his first season with Swift - from 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns on 110 receptions to just 984 and 5 on 93. Then in 2024, it dipped further to 823 and 3 on 97. He also lost in the Super Bowl for the second time in his career, as the Philadelphia Eagles limited him to just 39 yards and no score on four catches.There was much uncertainty about his career after that game, but he eventually decided that he would play out his contract. And compared to his hectic 2024 offseason that saw him accompany Swift on her Eras Tour and do shoots for the likes of Happy Gilmore 2, Kelce spent this one working out and focusing on regaining his elite form:&quot;I got some time to really focus on some form-running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn't have time for last year. Certainly, I'm feeling good, and I think it'll pay off.&quot;The goal, however, remains the same - ring no. 4:&quot;It's going to be a grind. Hopefully it ends in February.&quot;The Chiefs begin their campaign against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 5. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET on YouTube.