Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs walked into Caesar Superdome on Feb. 9 aiming to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. However, their quest to complete the unprecedented hat-trick ended anticlimactically, as the Philadelphia Eagles stomped them 40-22.

The quarterback was bitterly disappointed about his performance and even acknowledged that he intended to perform better next season.

Mahomes is seemingly determined to live up to his end of the bargain, evidenced by the workout video posted on his social media profiles on Wednesday. The quarterback was seen working tirelessly on his mobility and strength and even showcased a special drill to strengthen his ankle. However, fans on social weren't too impressed with the Chiefs superstar's workout regime:

"Jalen [Hurts] does too. Just doesn’t do MTV videos of himself." - Quipped @jeff_good68

"All this to not even make the AFC Championship Game" - Predicted @IvanVida_

"Is this ad for Patrick Mahomes brought to you by Patrick Mahomes?" - Wondered @HaroldLStokes

Chiefs offseason signings: Patrick Mahomes yet to get new weapons

Despite their offense regressing last season, the Chiefs have shown little urgency in addressing the issue. They made no significant offensive additions during free agency despite a slew of stars being on the market. On the contrary, they lost DeAndre Hopkins, who signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens and guard Joe Thuney, who was traded to the Chicago Bears.

The team did hand out extensions to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, Kareem Hunt and JuJu Smith-Schuster. However, outside of bringing back players who were already on the roster, their only pass-catching addition was veteran tight end Robert Tonyan, who's expected to be the third choice behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.

The Chiefs are seemingly banking on wide receiver Rashee Rice having a massive season in 2025 after being limited to only four games last year due to an injury. Kansas City will also have to ace the draft and add weapons that will help Mahomes have a bounce-back season.

The Chiefs offseason business has been uninspiring so far but there's plenty of time left before the season commences and the trade window shuts.

