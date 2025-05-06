"He washes it right?"; "Disgusting"  - NFL fans react to Patriots OT Will Campbell's wild underwear superstition

Will Campbell was one of the safest picks in the 2025 NFL draft. The lineman, who ended up getting selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 4 pick, had a great career at LSU and will likely represent an improvement for Drake Maye's protection.

Ad

Campbell, however, has revealed a superstitious side to his game. Speaking with the Patriots' social media right after the pick, the former LSU Tigers star revealed a weird thing about his game: since his sophomore year of high school, in 2019, he has utilized the same pair of underwear for games.

NFL fans quickly reacted to the revelation. Even though most players have one or two superstitions, the lineman's decision to publicly reveal his was met with varied feelings:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Some fans react to Will Campbell's underwear superstition (Source: @espnnfl/Instagram)

Some of the other superstitions he revealed included the fact that he eats the same meals for dinner, breakfast, lunch and pre-game one day before the game. He also told the Patriots' social media team that it used to happen on Fridays, but he'll now move his routine to Saturdays.

Ad

Campbell also noted that using the same underwear since 2019, that "they're barely hanging on, but I'll be able to make them work".

Mina Kimes praises Will Campbell and other picks for Mike Vrabel's first Patriots draft

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes believes that New England added excellent value for their offense with their overall recruitment. Apart from the lineman's pick, the Patriots also did a great job bolstering their wide receiving group.

Ad

"I absolutely loved what the Patriots did," Kimes said on "NFL Live". "They went into this draft with, I felt, some pretty glaring needs on offense, and they managed to really address those needs without reaching from a value perspective. I just feel like the Patriots knocked this one out of the park."

Expand Tweet

The Patriots found excellent value on Day 2, selecting running back TreVeyon Henderson and center Jared Wilson as steals. Wide receiver Kyle Williams also joined the team as a Day 2 pick, giving more options to help Maye's development. The arrival of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should help the young quarterback improve in his second year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.