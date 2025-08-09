  • home icon
  • “Why did they make him look fat” - NFL fans react as Patriots reveal Tom Brady statue at Gillette Stadium

“Why did they make him look fat” - NFL fans react as Patriots reveal Tom Brady statue at Gillette Stadium

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 09, 2025 01:36 GMT
New England Patriots Unveil Tom Brady Statue - Source: Getty
New England Patriots Unveil Tom Brady Statue - Source: Getty

Tom Brady has been immortalized by the New England Patriots with a statue, but its look has left some fans baffled at its quality. On Friday, the legendary former quarterback was on hand to reveal the bronze sculpture of himself at Patriot Place Plaza, in front of the lighthouse attached to Gillette Stadium and adjacent to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Not everyone was pleased with how it looked:

"Peyton Manning better," one said.
"That s**t is ass. Disrespect to the goat," one retched.
"Should have went with a statue of Tom Brady yelling 'Let’s F**king Go!'” another rued.
"Major letdown as I said it would be earlier," one added.
"Whoever paid for that should ask for their money back," another demanded.
The statue, sculpted by Jeff Buccacio of Canton, Massachusetts, weighs 12,300 pounds and stands 12 feet tall, representing the jersey number Brady wore throughout his career.

Including the raised arm and hexagonal granite base -- the latter representing the number of Super Bowl titles he won in Foxborough -- which are each 2.5 feet tall, the work reaches 17 feet, symbolizing the number of AFC East titles Brady won as the Patriots’ primary starting quarterback.

The three-time NFL MVP and five-time Super Bowl MVP thanked Buccacio:

"Jeff, you and your team did an incredible job. Seriously, it is so accurate, so detailed."

Tom Brady expresses gratitude for statue

Despite his individual achievements, Tom Brady has always maintained that he was not the only person responsible for the New England dynasty. In his speech, he said:

"I know what this statue represents. It's not about one guy; it never is and never has been, and in football, it never will be. It's about a team and commitment to being great together. I'm proud to know that fans can show up at this stadium and feel as inspired as I always did playing here... Thank you New England, I love you."
He also mocked fans of the New York Jets, against whom he went 31-8 in the regular season and playoffs combined:

"In the end, this statue isn't just for Pats fans. It will also give Jets fans something to throw their beer at as they leave the stadium – probably in the second quarter. Maybe the third."

He also went 33-3 against the Buffalo Bills. The Miami Dolphins saw slightly more success, going 23-12.

