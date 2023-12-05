Peyton and Eli Manning took a moment of unintended silence on ManningCast when bikini-clad women appeared on their screens. Or that is how it looked. Before the fourth quarter began, as the game took a pause, ESPN decided it would be good to join in with the fans.

The EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville has a couple of wading pools in the north end of the ground. A shot caught people enjoying the facilities. Peyton and Eli Manning were rather dumbfounded by the shot. Whether that was because of the people in it or because a stadium has a swimming pool, we cannot be sure of it.

Fans were sure what Peyton and Eli Manning were thinking watching bikini-clad women

While Peyton and Eli Manning are yet to comment on what they were thinking at the moment, fans had a field day. They put their thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some of the responses are given below.

The two former quarterbacks also saw good play from backup quarterbacks

Beyond people wearing bikinis in the pool, there was a match that took place on the turf as well. The Bengals beat the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime. C.J. Beathard replaced Trevor Lawrence after the Jacksonville starter left the field injured. Jake Browning was already filling in for Joe Burrow, who is out for the season.

Beathard came in for one final drive in regulation time and led them on a drive that allowed the Jaguars to kick a field goal to tie the game and force overtime. In extra time, he even connected on a deep pass that would have given them first-and-goal. A touchdown then would have finished the game in their favor but the play was called back for offensive holding. It allowed the Bengals to take over and win the game.

But the day clearly belonged to Jake Browning. The Bengals quarterback had 354 yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. He had a completion percentage of 86.5. He became the first quarterback in the NFL to achieve all of them together.

The game featured more completions than any other with at least 75 passing attempts. That the match ended with two backup quarterbacks was not apparent.

One would have hoped that Peyton and Eli Manning, two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, would have been more excited by this than anything that went on off the field. But then again, seeing people in bikinis in the middle of December is enough to surprise anyone.