The respect between sensational rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua and basketball legend LeBron James is mutual. When the wideout from Brigham Young University was building a historic season for the Los Angeles Rams, the four-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player referred to him as “Puka Doncic,” a wordplay on Luka Doncic’s name.

In return, Nacua was spotted watching “King James” highlights while his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, went shopping. She uploaded a video on TikTok showing him comfortably waiting for her to finish shopping for clothes while enjoying pretzels, a beverage, some Drake music in the background, and viewing James in action on his phone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aiono suggested that the setup would allow ladies like her to go shopping for hours without their boyfriends getting bored.

Nacua’s activity has one football fan commenting:

“A man of the people”

Expand Tweet

Another Rams supporter mentioned:

“Dude more one of us then we will ever we know, he was just tossed into the limelight!”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Puka Nacua patiently waiting for Hallie Aiono to complete shopping while enjoying LeBron James’ basketball clips.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the last commenter mentioned above, Puka Nacua did play organized high school basketball in Orem, Utah. Here’s him attempting a dunk during warmups. Therefore, it isn’t surprising that he’s a fan of one of the best to lace up their sneakers.

Meanwhile, Nacua met Hallie Aiono through a mutual friend’s gathering. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2022. She is the sister of singer/actor Alex Aiono, who appeared in shows and movies like Finding Ohana, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

The Rams found a gem in Puka Nacua

Rams general manager Les Snead did a phenomenal job rebooting the team’s competitive chances without undergoing a complete rebuild. While they didn’t have first-round picks due to the trade for Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles’ NFC team found solid contributors like Cobie Durant, Kyrie Williams, Kobie Turner, and Steve Avila.

However, selecting Puka Nacua in the fifth round is like finding a precious treasure when you least expect it. He repaid the Rams’ trust by establishing rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486). Nacua also has the single-game rookie record for receptions (15) and receiving yards in the playoffs (181).

Those numbers made him a Second Team All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowler. His emergence gave Stafford a solid target in the passing game aside from Cooper Kupp, making the future bright for the Super Bowl LVI winners.