"Absolutely disgusting" - NFL fans react to Quinn Ewers' first look in Dolphins' No. 14 jersey

Quinn Ewers posed wearing a No. 14 Dolphins jersey, and fans were not too thrilled with the whole getup. The rookie sported No. 3 in college, and changing to a different number did not sit well with many fans. It was also raised that Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played in Miami, used to sport that number, and Quinn Ewers having the same number on his back might distract from the now-retired quarterback's achievements.

Ad

One understands why that took place. After all, the rookie quarterback was the last one drafted out of the 2025 class in his position and has no standing to demand the number of his choice. Veteran linebacker K.J. Britt currently wears No. 3.

What was supposed to be a post by the Dolphins on X/Twitter to get fans excited turned instead into a response filled with people not quite happy about the whole situation. Here are some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The outrage was not just limited to the jersey number, either. People were upset at how bright it looked, with the green almost looking luminescent. That is a far cry from the historic Dolphins jerseys that had a much darker shade of green and were reminiscent of a more successful era. Miami supporters felt as if this whole getup lacked the necessary aura, and that it did not get them much excited that Quinn Ewers was repping it. Here are some posts expressing that sentiment.

Ad

"I love this team but these color jerseys gotta go. Quinn looks like he’s ready to lose a cold weather game wearing this thing." - noted one.

"These uniforms are legitimately embarrassing. The change in color from the old dark aqua to this is a disgrace, and insulting to the fan base. It's like if the Packers changed to lime green and removed almost all yellow or the Chiefs changed their red to like a salmon color." - added another.

Ad

"Let’s get back to the throwback uniforms on a permanent basis. Aside from winning, there is not much the fan base wants more! - claimed a third.

Why is Quinn Ewers wearing the Dolphins No. 14 uniform?

Quinn Ewers always wore No. 3 in his college career. The reason he has chosen No. 14 now is because of where he was drafted. He was the last quarterback selected in the class, the 14th overall. That is why he is wearing the number that he is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rit Nanda Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.