Baltimore Ravens star Ronnie Stanley was expected to test free agency this offseason and was at the top of the wishlist of several NFL teams. The left tackle, who earned a Pro Bowl last season, was touted as the top lineman available and a slew of franchises were reportedly keen on signing the 30-year-old.

However, the Ravens did not let him on the market and handed him a three-year, $60 million contract extension on the eve of the NFL's free agency period. Teams never got to approach and sign him formally from Baltimore, but that's reportedly not entirely true.

Two teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, allegedly contacted Stanley's representatives to present their offers before free agency commenced. If the claims are substantiated, it may result in severe consequences. Contacting players or their agents by franchises before the free agency window opens is a punishable crime and is regarded as illegal tampering.

Fans on social media called out the Chiefs and demanded the league investigate the allegation and reprimand them:

"KC such a garbage organization. Tampering and willingly employing those who should be in jail." a fan remarked.

"They should lose their first round picks." a fan claimed.

"The Kansas City Cheats doing their best to never beat the rep." a fan wrote.

Chiefs' illegal tampering: Is Kansas City in trouble?

On NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition, NFL insider Albert Breer revealed that three teams apart from the Ravens were in the running to sign Ronnie Stanley as a free agent.

"So, Kansas City and Baltimore both were about at $20 [million for Ronnie Stanley]. Washington and New England were both above $24 [million]. I'm not sure how far they went," Breer said. "I mean, obviously, this stuff was spoken about conceptually, is the best way to say it, but where the teams were, some free agency [talks] might have happened over the weekend."

When Patriots insider Phil Perry suggested that Breer was hinting at Kansas City, Washington and New England indulging in illegal tampering, the latter responded with an affirmative. Reaching out to players from other teams while still under contract is strictly forbidden.

In 2022, the league took away the Miami Dolphins's 2023 first-round pick draft and 2024 third-round pick, fining owner Stephen Ross $1.5 million. They suspended him for reaching out to Tom Brady and Sean Payton without permission from their respective teams.

The Chiefs, Patriots and Commanders could face similar repercussions if the league investigates whether they illegally tampered with Stanley. However, no reports suggest that they are pursuing any action against them.

