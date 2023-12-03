Josh McDaniels had quite the relationship with Chandler Jones. He was instrumental in signing the player before falling out with him. After that, the defensive end went on a tirade against the coach, and his off-field issues saw him arrested twice over the space of a month.

Now, explosive new information has emerged. Sports Illustrated insider Hondo Carpenter revealed to the Las Vegas Insider podcast:

"I got a phone call from a teammate of (Chandler Jones) with the Arizona Cardinals who shared with me some very concerning things about Chandler.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Some off-field concerns, and forget those, what about the fact (that) last year he had a lot of sacks, but most of them came in one game. He was a defensive lineman over 30, and you don’t pay that kind of money to them… but nope, he was a Patriot."

He said that he had made his points clear to then coach Josh McDaniels or general manager Dave Zeigler, but none of them had any issues taking what is, quite clear now, is a bad decision.

"I remember going to, and it doesn’t matter who, but of the men in the article (either Josh McDaniels or Dave Ziegler) and saying to them ‘Man, one of his teammates contacted me.

"Are you sure that you’re really considering bringing him in here?’ and it was a decision that both men agreed on. It was a bad decision … and it ended up costing Mark Davis a ton of money, and it ended up hurting this franchise."

Expand Tweet

Fans were not in a mode to forgive now-fired coach Josh McDaniels. Accusing him of setting the franchise back, Raiders fans posted on X, formerly Twitter, making their feelings known. One tweeted:

"McDaniels set them back atleast 5 years"

Here are some of the posts from on the platform:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Patriots way did not translate in Las Vegas

Throughout Josh McDaniels time as the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, there was the distinct impression that he wanted to recreate another New England Patriots with the team.

Not only did he get Chandler Jones, he got rid of Derek Carr because he could not play the way he wanted him to play. He gave quarterback duties to Jarrett Stidham, who had previously been with the Patriots, and traded for Jimmy Garoppolo for the same reason.

None of those decisions translated to winning momentum for the team, though. So, it's fair to say that this era would not be looked back at fondly by Raiders fans.