Riley Leonard is a new addition to the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback room in 2025. The former Notre Dame signal-caller joined the franchise as a sixth-round pick and will share the quarterback room with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.

Ad

Over the weekend, many teams held their rookie minicamps, giving new players a chance to make a first impression among coaches. Leonard, who will battle for the Colts’ third-string quarterback spot, was among those present.

The Colts' social media team posted a video of Leonard completing a pass to rookie tight end Tyler Warren, a first-round pick. However, some NFL fans were unimpressed with the clip and criticized aspects of Leonard’s game:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Riley's footwork is horrible", noted one fan.

"Bro slow af," another said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were also positive reactions, with some fans expressing excitement at seeing the young quarterback in a Colts jersey for the first time.

"Wouldn’t it be funny if this ended up being the connection of the future?"asked one fan.

"Am I the only one that wouldn’t hate to see Riley at QB if Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones suck?" asked a second one.

Ad

Riley Leonard gets to remain in Indiana after his college career

The sixth-round pick spent three seasons at Duke before transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate year. He had a strong season with the Fighting Irish, helping the team reach the College Football Playoff championship game, where they lost to Ohio State, 34–23.

Speaking with Colts reporters after the draft, Leonard said he had always hoped to stay in Indiana:

Ad

"The only place I wanted to be was in Indianapolis," he said. "To hear my name called, it didn’t matter the round, I just wanted to be in the building with the guys. Throughout this whole process there was no place I’d rather be than back in Indiana."

The Colts are expected to have an open quarterback battle for the starting role, though Leonard is unlikely to be a part of it. Veterans Richardson and Jones are expected to compete for the spot through the end of training camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.