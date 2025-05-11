Riley Leonard is a new addition to the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback room in 2025. The former Notre Dame signal-caller joined the franchise as a sixth-round pick and will share the quarterback room with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
Over the weekend, many teams held their rookie minicamps, giving new players a chance to make a first impression among coaches. Leonard, who will battle for the Colts’ third-string quarterback spot, was among those present.
The Colts' social media team posted a video of Leonard completing a pass to rookie tight end Tyler Warren, a first-round pick. However, some NFL fans were unimpressed with the clip and criticized aspects of Leonard’s game:
"Riley's footwork is horrible", noted one fan.
"Bro slow af," another said.
There were also positive reactions, with some fans expressing excitement at seeing the young quarterback in a Colts jersey for the first time.
"Wouldn’t it be funny if this ended up being the connection of the future?"asked one fan.
"Am I the only one that wouldn’t hate to see Riley at QB if Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones suck?" asked a second one.
Riley Leonard gets to remain in Indiana after his college career
The sixth-round pick spent three seasons at Duke before transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate year. He had a strong season with the Fighting Irish, helping the team reach the College Football Playoff championship game, where they lost to Ohio State, 34–23.
Speaking with Colts reporters after the draft, Leonard said he had always hoped to stay in Indiana:
"The only place I wanted to be was in Indianapolis," he said. "To hear my name called, it didn’t matter the round, I just wanted to be in the building with the guys. Throughout this whole process there was no place I’d rather be than back in Indiana."
The Colts are expected to have an open quarterback battle for the starting role, though Leonard is unlikely to be a part of it. Veterans Richardson and Jones are expected to compete for the spot through the end of training camp.
