“Top 5 cornball moment in the history of cornballs” – NFL fans can’t believe Russell Wilson ended Broncos presser with two-worded gimmick 

Broncos QB catches flak after presser shenanigans
Robert Gullo
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 07, 2022 12:13 PM EDT

Last night, during the NFL's Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos hosted the Indianapolis Colts.

Denver lost their third game of the season, falling to 2-3 as they suffered a 12-9 defeat against Indy.

The game was so bad that not a single touchdown was scored in four-plus quarters as the game went into overtime.

Both Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson each threw two interceptions in the loss.

Following the loss, Wilson went viral last night yet again for no good reason during his post-game press conference.

As Wilson walked off the podium with his gear still on, he uttered his slogan in a soft whisper before leaving the podium.

Wilson ended his presser by saying, "Broncos Country, let's ride."

Despite a tough night, Russell Wilson still made sure to end his presser with a “Broncos Country, let’s ride.”https://t.co/mnbAoI4hQe

Social media, of course, didn't let Wilson rest in peace after voicing the slogan during an unprecedented time after a limp defeat.

Here's what social media had to say about the Broncos QB:

Top 5 Cornball Moment in the history of Cornballs Ngl twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
Russ had to get the trademark slogan in. twitter.com/SInow/status/1…
gotta respect the commitment to the bit twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
Channing crowder was right lol he’s corny af twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
Cringe twitter.com/SInow/status/1…
Cringe lmao twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
No way he isn't trolling at this point. Surely no human isn't truly this corny. twitter.com/SInow/status/1…
Holy shit… you can’t make this up 😂😂😂 Dude is a fraud! twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
Sometimes I find it hard to believe @DangeRussWilson is a real person. twitter.com/sinow/status/1…
“Let’s ride?” Read the room dude twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

Did the Denver Broncos prematurely pay Russell Wilson?

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
After his displays through the first five weeks of the season, a consensus is growing that the Seattle Seahawks look like geniuses.

The Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos along with a 2022 fourth-round pick in exchange for Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, and Denver's first- and second-rounders in each of the next two drafts as well as a 2022 fifth-rounder.

Upon acquiring Wilson, the Broncos extended him to a five-year, $245 million deal that locks him down in Denver for the next seven seasons.

At first, many thought the Broncos gave up a lot for Wilson, but expected them to become instant contenders with a chance to win the AFC West. The Broncos have only won two games in five matchups so far, and Wilson hasn't played like the Wilson of old.

He's thrown for only four touchdowns and three interceptions while averaging under 300 passing yards per game.

Geno Smith, the new quarterback in Seattle who took Russell's spot, is doing much better after throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions and he has a higher completion percentage and QBR than Wilson.

If Russ continues to perform like he is, the pressure will surely pile on the Broncos new boy. For now, he can say, "Let's ride" all he wants, but the ride hasn't taken off since he's landed in Denver.

