“Ride into retirement”, “Ciara tweeted this”: NFL fans react as Russell Wilson claps back at Sean Payton over Broncos HC’s sly dig on Giants QB

Russell Wilson apparently still hates Sean Payton long after their stint together ended. On Tuesday, just a couple of days after the Denver Broncos head coach insinuated that he had been hoping to face his former player this past Sunday, the New York Giants quarterback fired back with this post that referenced his former tactician's involvement in Bountygate:

Ad

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson Classless… but not surprised…. Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media. 😎😂 #LetsRide 🤣

Ad

Trending

There was much negativity towards it from fans, however:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

RunItBackHerbo @RunItBackHerbo @DangeRussWilson Ride into retirement

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brss @brsknowsball @DangeRussWilson We all know Ciara tweeted this. Go work on those high knees Russ

Ad

R C @RCaltrider74 @DangeRussWilson You're such a fucking clown. And what's classless is getting a huge contract and then mailing it in the rest of your career. Such a fucking bitch.

Ad

More of it can be seen below:

"Cmon Russell....break that persona of (yours) bruh," one begged.

"The 'Russ played himself out of the HOF' talk is starting to sink in," another wondered.

"Go play for the Jets instead, Russ," another advised.

Payton had been hired by the Broncos in 2023 as part of a desperate attempt to salvage Wilson's tenure, which had seen him go 5-12 and set career-worsts in many statistical categories in 2022. The team managed to improve to 8-9, but controversy abounded late when Payton elected to bench Wilson for the last two games of the season to avoid having to pay an injury guarantee.

Ad

That offseason, the Broncos drafted Bo Nix to replace Wilson, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They would eventually make the playoffs for the first time since their triumphant Super Bowl run in 2015.

AFC South leaders emerge as shock trade destination for Russell Wilson

After leading the Steelers to a playoff berth in 2024 (albeit regressing as the season wore on), Russell Wilson joined the Giants, where he lasted just three losses before being benched for Jaxson Dart.

Ad

Nevertheless, he is still a highly respected veteran of the game who can be deployed to the field when needed. And a week ago, ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggested trading him to the Indianapolis Colts, who are currently shockingly leading the AFC South at 6-1 but, in the wake of an injury to Anthony Richardson, may need a credible backup behind Daniel Jones unless they want to trust Riley Leonard:

"It's fun to think about GM Chris Ballard pulling out his old quarterback Rolodex and calling up Andrew Luck or Philip Rivers to come play for a playoff team, but the Colts don't want to be stuck turning to an untested rookie if Jones gets hurt. Enter Wilson... could he be a passable starter if the Colts need someone to step in?"

The trade deadline is on November 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.