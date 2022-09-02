"Lamar Jackson gotta be worth 70 a year", "Price for Lamar just went up" - Russell Wilson's new contract great news for Ravens QB believe NFL fans

It was an interesting Thursday for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. News broke that the Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed to a new five-year extension. The deal will keep him in Denver for the next seven seasons. The extension is worth $245 million and includes $165 million guaranteed.

Wilson currently has two years left on his current deal that will account for $24 million this season and $29 million next season. He will then be paid $49 on average per season over the next five seasons. Jackson is currently seeking a contract extension of his own is doubtless taking notes.

Russell Wilson was acquired by the Broncos this off-season in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Denver sent Seattle tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (ninth overall 2022 and 2023), two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick in exchange.

NFL fans were quick to react to Wilson's new contract extension. Many fans were particularly interested in how it might affect Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his contract negotiations.

Here are some of the top comments:

DJ @000000WEEEEE @AnnieAgar @AdamSchefter If Russ is worth 50 a year (which he’s absolutely not) Lamar gotta be worth 70 a year @AnnieAgar @AdamSchefter If Russ is worth 50 a year (which he’s absolutely not) Lamar gotta be worth 70 a year 😂😂😂

Steven Turrell @Turrell4Steven @AdamSchefter Lamar Jackson wants a fully guaranteed contract. That’s the difference the money a year is not the issue all great quarterbacks are around 45 million a year Lamar just wants a guaranteed contract like Watson. This is a decent contract for Denver it only guarantees him 25 a year @AdamSchefter Lamar Jackson wants a fully guaranteed contract. That’s the difference the money a year is not the issue all great quarterbacks are around 45 million a year Lamar just wants a guaranteed contract like Watson. This is a decent contract for Denver it only guarantees him 25 a year

Mikerophone @MikerophoneNFL @AdamSchefter This is terrifying for the Ravens @AdamSchefter This is terrifying for the Ravens 😭

Lamar Jackson is eyeing a new deal from the Baltimore Ravens

Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens

Many quarterbacks have received contract extensions this offseason, but Lamar Jackson isn't among them.

The Cleveland Browns awarded Deshaun Watson a unique five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract after they acquired him via trade with the Houston Texans. Super-Bowl winning quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams hammered out a four-year extension. The deal is worth $40 million a season and will pay him a total of $160 million, with $130 million guaranteed.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed the highest (per average) contract to remain with the Packers for three more years. His deal is worth $150.8 million over the course of three seasons with $101.5 million in guarantees. Kirk Cousins was set to become a free agent but signed a one-year $35 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, which is fully-guaranteed.

The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed Derek Carr to a three-year $121.5 million. Today, another quarterback in the AFC West got extended with Watson's new five-year deal. The Arizona Cardinals also extended Kyler Murray this offseason. He signed a five-year, $230,500,000 contract that includes $160,000,000 guaranteed money.

Many are wondering when and if the Baltimore Ravens will extend Lamar Jackson. He won the unanimous MVP in 2019, and has an impressive 37-12 career record. With the quarterback stating that Week 1 is the cut-off point, the Ravens are running out of time.

