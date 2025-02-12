  • home icon
NFL fans react to Saints hiring Eagles Super Bowl champ Kellen Moore - "Chase the bag while you can"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Feb 12, 2025 06:12 GMT
The New Orleans Saints have a new head coach. After a lengthy process, they've selected Kellen Moore to lead their franchise from the 2025 season onwards, poaching the offensive coordinator from Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Moore has been long considered a potential head coach in the NFL. Besides the Eagles, he had stints as offensive coordinator at the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers, but only now he was able to land a promotion for himself.

NFL fans reacted to the final head coach hire of the 2025 cycle, crediting Moore for deciding to move up in his career instead of waiting another year and maybe ruining his chance. Here are a few reactions from X/Twitter:

"Moore would rather get the bag than run it back. Hard to argue with that," said one fan.
"Good. Get him the hell out of the NFC East," celebrated a rival fan.
"Nice opportunity, but passing up a chance to repeat," a third fan said.

At 36 years old, he'll now become the youngest head coach in the NFL. He takes the title from Mike Macdonald, who took over the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, and is now 37 years old.

The oldest head coach in the NFL was also hired during the 2025 cycle. It's Pete Carroll, who's now on his fourth NFL team after signing a month ago to lead the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kellen Moore will find the New Orleans Saints with many financial problems

According to Spotrac, a website that specializes in the financial situations of NFL teams, the Saints are more than $60 million over the salary cap for the 2025 season. They need to get under the cap until March 12, when the NFL starts its new league year.

They have the 5th-oldest roster in the league, with an average of 27.3 years old. Another telling stat for the Saints is the fact that the team has not made the playoffs in the past four seasons.

An aging roster with financial problems will surely be an obstacle for the start of Moore's tenure with the franchise. It's no wonder why it took so long for New Orleans to find a new head coach.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
