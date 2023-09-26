Early this year, the Denver Broncos hired former Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton with the expectation that he would return them to title contention. Instead, three games in, they are one of the worst teams in the NFL.

First, the Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 116 in a Week 1 shootout. Then, they blew a 21-point lead in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders and lost 35-33, after Russell Wilson failed on a game-tying two-point attempt.

But that was nothing compared to what happened on Sunday: a 70-20 rout at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. Running backs De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert completely destroyed the defense, scoring a whopping eight touchdowns between them (five rushing and three receiving).

NFL Redditors mock Sean Payton after he goes off on tirade in the aftermath of Broncos' lopsided defeat

After the game, an irate Payton was asked about the historic significance of the result. In response, he went on this rant against the reporter:

"What's the question? What's the question? I just finished telling you. Next question."

Redditors had a field day reacting to his comments, noting that he spent more time talking trash to his predecessors than actually trying to improve his team's play:

Is Sean Payton at risk of being fired after disastrous start with Denver Broncos?

For Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos' three-game skid is quite possibly the worst of his career. He has experienced moments like these before, but none as catastrophic as this. And that could put his job at risk.

In the same press conference, he said:

“It was a tough day and today’s not going to be any fun. And it probably won’t be fun anytime soon until we start winning some games.”

And indeed, Payton will have no fun unless his team starts playing better and winning. The Dolphins' offensive line completely dominated the Broncos' front seven, allowing Tua Tagovailoa and his offensive weapons to score wherever they pleased, meaning all eyes will be on defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who rejoined the organization as part of the Payton-led staff revamp.

But if this slump continues, ownership may be left with no choice but to ditch him and potentially general manager George Paton.