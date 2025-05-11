Shedeur Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft with hype, saw it get deflated in real time as he fell to the fifth round before being picked by the Browns, and is now seeing a resurgence in his aura during minicamp. He is fifth in the depth chart among Cleveland quarterbacks behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, but his standing as Deion Sanders' son and his original draft status put him in the spotlight like few else.

The Browns certainly seem to be leaning on it and giving fans what they want. They put out a video of a deep ball thrown by Shedeur Sanders that caught the receiver perfectly in his stride. However, many observers noticed how long he held on to the ball, and the pressure nearly got to him. They took to X/Twitter to air their worries, and here are some of the reactions.

Others carried on the conversation, with some advising him to step up in the pocket to avoid a sack. Some noted that the ball was possibly underthrown and could have been intercepted by a defensive back, while there were those who found the entire media fixation on Shedeur Sanders frustrating. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"He needs to start moving up in the pocket. That was a negative coming out of the draft." - said one.

"Is this what we're going to do now? Every time he throws a practice pass it goes straight to social media?" - wondered another.

"Underthrown and against starting NFL cornerbacks, that gets intercepted every time" - noted a third.

Shedeur Sanders' propensity for sacks worried NFL teams before Browns took a chance

Shedeur Sanders' draft prospects suffered coming into the NFL Draft because many observers felt he held on to the ball too long and took avoidable sacks. He was sacked 99 times during the last two seasons, and there were NFL sources that said that it was something that worried them.

"There's obviously things he needs to improve on, just working progressions. You've got Travis Hunter out there; it's not like you have to work a ton of progressions. And then he took a lot of sacks. Obviously, the line wasn't outstanding, but they weren't always the line's fault, either. He's hanging on to the ball. He's not throwing the ball away for one reason or another... There's things there that's got to improve." - NFL source

However, the video shows that the talent is there if he can root out those mistakes, and there will be an opportunity for him to do just that before the 2025 NFL season starts.

