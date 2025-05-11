  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' deep ball throw at Browns rookie camp - "This would be a sack in a game"

NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' deep ball throw at Browns rookie camp - "This would be a sack in a game"

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 11, 2025 19:20 GMT
Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' deep ball throw at Browns rookie camp - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft with hype, saw it get deflated in real time as he fell to the fifth round before being picked by the Browns, and is now seeing a resurgence in his aura during minicamp. He is fifth in the depth chart among Cleveland quarterbacks behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, but his standing as Deion Sanders' son and his original draft status put him in the spotlight like few else.

Ad

The Browns certainly seem to be leaning on it and giving fans what they want. They put out a video of a deep ball thrown by Shedeur Sanders that caught the receiver perfectly in his stride. However, many observers noticed how long he held on to the ball, and the pressure nearly got to him. They took to X/Twitter to air their worries, and here are some of the reactions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Others carried on the conversation, with some advising him to step up in the pocket to avoid a sack. Some noted that the ball was possibly underthrown and could have been intercepted by a defensive back, while there were those who found the entire media fixation on Shedeur Sanders frustrating. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"He needs to start moving up in the pocket. That was a negative coming out of the draft." - said one.
Ad
"Is this what we're going to do now? Every time he throws a practice pass it goes straight to social media?" - wondered another.
"Underthrown and against starting NFL cornerbacks, that gets intercepted every time" - noted a third.

Shedeur Sanders' propensity for sacks worried NFL teams before Browns took a chance

Shedeur Sanders' draft prospects suffered coming into the NFL Draft because many observers felt he held on to the ball too long and took avoidable sacks. He was sacked 99 times during the last two seasons, and there were NFL sources that said that it was something that worried them.

Ad
"There's obviously things he needs to improve on, just working progressions. You've got Travis Hunter out there; it's not like you have to work a ton of progressions. And then he took a lot of sacks. Obviously, the line wasn't outstanding, but they weren't always the line's fault, either. He's hanging on to the ball. He's not throwing the ball away for one reason or another... There's things there that's got to improve." - NFL source

However, the video shows that the talent is there if he can root out those mistakes, and there will be an opportunity for him to do just that before the 2025 NFL season starts.

About the author
Rit Nanda

Rit Nanda

Twitter icon

Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.

Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.

Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.

When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rit Nanda
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications