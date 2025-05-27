“Did him dirty” - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders faces uncertainty over Browns’ final roster

Shedeur Sanders could spend the 2025 season on the outside looking in, and that has gotten fans talking. On Monday, ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi had this to say about the rookie quarterback's prospects of making the Cleveland Browns' roster:

“Getting drafted behind Gabriel adds an element of uncertainty to Sanders’ rookie season… Sanders will likely begin training camp as the fourth QB on the depth chart and won’t be guaranteed a roster spot.”

And it drew mixed reactions:

"'Star' and 'NOT guaranteed a roster spot' should not be in the same sentence," another warned.

"Uh oh... Coach Prime's not going to be happy about this," one gasped.

"Shedeur grabbing the starting job by the horns," another predicted.

"Please release him; he doesn't need to be in Cleveland," another implored.

Shedeur Sanders may be Browns' "most dangerous addition"

There are a good number of people who believe that Shedeur Sanders will make the Browns' final roster when September arrives. Then, there is Brent Sobleski.

According to the Bleacher Report columnist, the rookie quarterback will not just make the final roster; he will also beat fellow newcomer Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to the starting job and prove himself why he is the team's "most dangerous addition":

"From a pure talent perspective, Sanders has the most upside of anyone mentioned. As long as he keeps his head down, stacks good practices together and continues to compete, the Browns could emerge with a franchise quarterback, who initially entered the competition as the longshot."

Another person with lofty projections for Sanders is former running back LeSean McCoy. Speaking on Monday's episode of FS1's The Facility, he made a comparison to his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady:

“You’ve seen his work ethic... Don’t let the jewelry and the music and the swagger fool you. He’s a hard worker. The first thing that the head coach said: ‘Hey, he’s the first one in the building and the last to leave.’...The thing I love most about Shedeur is that he seems way more focused, and he’s like, ‘I’m here and I ain’t here to be anybody’s backup.’”

The Browns open their season on September 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

