Shedeur Sanders refused to sit in the shadows for the 2025 NFL Draft as the Colorado quarterback rocked an expensive chain around his neck while waiting for a team to pick him. The player is considered one of the better prospects in his position in this year's class, competing with Jaxson Dart for the second-best signal-caller behind Cam Ward.

While there have been reports of Shedeur Sanders slipping down the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the quarterback is backing himself with this latest piece of jewelry. It is a chain with a massive pendant that appears to read S2 (squared) in line with his initials. Fans had an immediate reaction to it, with some saying that it looked as if it was more expensive than whatever signing bonus he was supposed to get from his first NFL team.

Some others called it ridiculous in a positive sense. Here are some of the responses from X/Twitter.

The posts kept popping up, and here are some more comments from the social media platform.

"Shedeur said ‘press play on my NFL career’ with that chain... Draft night flex so loud I need sunglasses" - said one.

"He's the son of Primetime so he should" - added another.

"Ahhhhh it’s too brighttttt" - kidded a third.

Shedeur Sanders addressed his love for jewelry when pitching himself to NFL teams for the 2025 Draft

Shedeur Sanders has previously said why teams should choose him in the 2025 NFL Draft, pointing out how he revitalized Jackson State and Colorado during his time there. He had said,

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me. You should know history repeats itself over and over and over. And I've done it over and over, so it should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me."

He had added that he believes his mental toughness was his biggest strength, comparing it to the legendary Tom Brady,

"My game's not played from my legs, and not even just my arm. What was Tom Brady's best trait? His mental [ability]; he's able to think... So, if you have those traits of greatness and I know where I'm headed, then why wouldn't a franchise pick me. You've got the ultimate cheat code... I know nothing can phase me. No pressure, no situation, the cameras. Nothing can phase me. I grew up with it."

While talking about it all, Shedeur Sanders also said that he loves his jewelry, which is something he gets from his legendary father, Deion Sanders.

"I can't live without the jewelry. Dad had Deion Jr. in jewelry when he was 3 years old, so it runs in the family."

His love for jewelry was evident with his new chain. It remains to be seen whether the teams have listened to what else he said and are convinced to pick him high up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

