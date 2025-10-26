“This feels like a goodbye picture” “He’s getting traded”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders seemingly shares farewell post on IG

Shedeur Sanders has had more chapters to his rookie season than many Day 3 picks. However, for the would-be first-round pick, most will agree his time in the NFL has been a frustrating one thus far. The Cleveland Browns took the quarterback and now many are speculating that they're getting ready to send him away.According to a Sunday post by ESPN Cleveland, Sanders posted on his Instagram account an image that many are interpreting as his goodbye. The black and white image depicts Sanders engaging with the fans on the sideline. The image is on its side, requiring viewers to turn their screens to see it.More fans reacted to Sanders' cryptic post.&quot;Deshaun is coming back after the bye next week and he’ll be QB2 for the rest of the season. They drafted him as currency hoping that a QB hungry team will overpay at the deadline. They’re sticking to their plan,&quot; one speculated.&quot;If Browns trade Shedeur without ever playing him, Stefanski will 100% lose the locker room,&quot; another predicted.&quot;I believe he’s saying goodbye. The deck was stacked against him in Cleveland. Even the qb coach is a former Oregon qb,&quot; another stated.Sanders was inactive for the Cleveland Browns' tilt against the New England Patriots, listed as dealing with a back injury. The Browns placed Sanders in his stead after elevating him from the practice squad.Shedeur Sanders' family suffers tumultuous weekendShedeur Sanders at Cleveland at Pittsburgh - Source: ImagnThe Cleveland Browns backup quarterback wasn't the only member of the Sanders family to suffer a plot twist between Friday and Monday. As fans speculated about Sanders' future after suffering a setback in his quest to start in the NFL, Shedeur Sanders' father suffered arguably his worst loss of his Colorado career.Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes lost 53-7 to the Utah Utes on Saturday, giving up 17 points in the first quarter and 26 points in the second quarter. Sanders' team was shut out until the fourth quarter when they scored the team's lone touchdown.Of course, the loss may raise Shedeur's stock as the disastrous outing occurred in the team's first season without the quarterback. On the other hand, with things going relatively disappointingly for the Browns quarterback in the NFL, it raises the question of whether the two work best only when paired with one another.For now, fans can only wait to see Sanders take to the field for the first time on this side of the NFL Draft.