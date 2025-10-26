  • home icon
  "This feels like a goodbye picture" "He's getting traded": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders seemingly shares farewell post on IG

“This feels like a goodbye picture” “He’s getting traded”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders seemingly shares farewell post on IG

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 26, 2025 19:10 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
“This feels like a goodbye picture” “He’s getting traded”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders seemingly shares farewell post on IG - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders has had more chapters to his rookie season than many Day 3 picks. However, for the would-be first-round pick, most will agree his time in the NFL has been a frustrating one thus far. The Cleveland Browns took the quarterback and now many are speculating that they're getting ready to send him away.

According to a Sunday post by ESPN Cleveland, Sanders posted on his Instagram account an image that many are interpreting as his goodbye. The black and white image depicts Sanders engaging with the fans on the sideline. The image is on its side, requiring viewers to turn their screens to see it.

More fans reacted to Sanders' cryptic post.

"Deshaun is coming back after the bye next week and he’ll be QB2 for the rest of the season. They drafted him as currency hoping that a QB hungry team will overpay at the deadline. They’re sticking to their plan," one speculated.
"If Browns trade Shedeur without ever playing him, Stefanski will 100% lose the locker room," another predicted.
"I believe he’s saying goodbye. The deck was stacked against him in Cleveland. Even the qb coach is a former Oregon qb," another stated.

Sanders was inactive for the Cleveland Browns' tilt against the New England Patriots, listed as dealing with a back injury. The Browns placed Sanders in his stead after elevating him from the practice squad.

Shedeur Sanders' family suffers tumultuous weekend

Shedeur Sanders at Cleveland at Pittsburgh - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders at Cleveland at Pittsburgh - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns backup quarterback wasn't the only member of the Sanders family to suffer a plot twist between Friday and Monday. As fans speculated about Sanders' future after suffering a setback in his quest to start in the NFL, Shedeur Sanders' father suffered arguably his worst loss of his Colorado career.

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes lost 53-7 to the Utah Utes on Saturday, giving up 17 points in the first quarter and 26 points in the second quarter. Sanders' team was shut out until the fourth quarter when they scored the team's lone touchdown.

Of course, the loss may raise Shedeur's stock as the disastrous outing occurred in the team's first season without the quarterback. On the other hand, with things going relatively disappointingly for the Browns quarterback in the NFL, it raises the question of whether the two work best only when paired with one another.

For now, fans can only wait to see Sanders take to the field for the first time on this side of the NFL Draft.

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

