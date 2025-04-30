Shedeur Sanders was the undisputed story in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado quarterback, who was once thought to be in line to go as one of the top selections, fell all the way to the fifth round before the Browns took a chance on him. It was an embarrassing slide for Deion Sanders' son, but it looks like he is ready to take on the opportunity he has available in Cleveland.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders posted a video of himself working out in his new hometown. The intention, one assumes, was to prove to the outside world that he was wasting no time in getting ready to prove himself in a crowded quarterback room.

However, fans were having none of that and told the Browns quarterback in no uncertain terms that the former Colorado star should lose the video equipment and focus on his training. Some others castigated him for turning his workout into a photo opportunity. Supporters took to X/Twitter to vent their opinions, and here are some of the reactions.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Almost everybody on the social media platform had a similar reaction to the video. Here are some more responses, with some saying that he is obsessed with views, while others alleging that those who cannot identify this as a photo opportunity are the problem.

"Put the cameras away dude. Good lord" - said one.

"this dude will do anything for views" - alleged another.

"If you cant see or tell this is a photo opp then your crazy and dont actually know ball. Running up a hill as showing your prep and extra work abilities is clown behavior. Be somewhat original please." - fumed a third.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders' video in line with his comments to the Browns after 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders has said that he wants to honor the chance the Browns have given him by putting in the hard work so that he can prove himself to the wider team.

"I was able to get an opportunity when a lot of people didn't wanna give me an opportunity. ... I know I'm gonna fit in perfectly. ... [I'm] real comfortable with what they have in place... I'm here ready to work... So they can actually understand the real me. ... That's what I'm truly thankful to have is an opportunity for people to actually see the real me." - he said.

The former Colorado does not have an alternative either, as he looks to establish himself in a quarterback room that currently has five players competing for the same job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rit Nanda Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.