"He's the Donald Trump of NFL coaches" - NFL fans react to shocking news of Urban Meyer not knowing who Aaron Donald is

According to The Athletic, the 57-year-old former Jaguars head coach was not familiar with several stars in the NFL, including Aaron Donald.

For a head coach, one would think he would have a reasonably good grasp on what players can take over games. Well, apparently, Meyer had no idea who L.A. Rams superstar Aaron Donald was.

According to JPA Football on Twitter, that was exactly the case, and it has led to NFL fans replying to the account's tweet about Meyer.

One fan tweeted: "So what you're saying is he's the Donald Trump of NFL coaches."

The tweet from JPA Football clearly states that Meyer referred to Donald as "99," and in the article from The Athletic, it is said that Meyer was also unfamiliar with Deebo Samuel and Jamal Adams, two of the best-known players in the league.

As expected, NFL fans came out swinging hard for Meyer once they found out the news. One fan tweeted, saying the news about Meyer doesn't surprise them "in the least."

Another replied saying that even "the most basic NFL fan would know who" the 30-year-old is.

One fan replied saying how does Meyer not know who a "three-time Defensive Player of the Year" is.

Another fan wrote that "there is no way that Meyer doesn't know who" the 30-year-old is.

One fan said it was "disrespectful" and is now "happy" that Meyer is not in the league anymore.

A user named Max Mitchell replied saying "there is no way this is true."

Another fan replied with: "Who is No.97 on the Chargers," hinting that he doesn't know who Joey Bosa is by poking fun at Meyer.

A fan commented, saying how the Jaguars hired him in the first place.

Aaron Donald: A future Hall of Famer

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

One would of thought that Meyer would know who Donald is. The 30-year-old is a genuine superstar and game-wrecker.

Since entering the league in 2014, the star pass rusher has 98 sacks in 127 games and is an eight-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro, not to mention a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl champion.

There were rumors in the lead up to last year's Super Bowl that the 30-year-old was contemplating retirement, having accomplished everything there is to in the game.

However, he is coming back for the Rams as they chase back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. If Meyer truly did not know who the star pass rusher was, he surely does now.

