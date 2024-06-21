  • NFL
  • NFL fans react to spotting Bill Belichick and 24-year-old Jordan Hudson on former HC's boat in Nantucket - "Creepy and weird" - 

NFL fans react to spotting Bill Belichick and 24-year-old Jordan Hudson on former HC's boat in Nantucket - "Creepy and weird" - 

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jun 21, 2024 06:05 GMT
New England Patriots Press Conference
New England Patriots Press Conference

As Bill Belichick takes time away from football - not that he wanted to -, he can focus a bit more on his new relationship. He's dating 24-year-old Jordan Hudson after a series of rumored relationships, and their age difference is something that hasn't gone down very well with NFL fans.

Belichick turned 72 in April, which means that, with some basic math, he is three times the age of his new girlfriend. But that hasn't stopped them, especially as the former New England Patriots has lots of free time now. And the pair were spotted on his boat in Nantucket for the first time since the relationship was made official.

also-read-trending Trending

NFL fans certainly didn't appreciate the fact that the Patriots legend is dating someone way younger than him, and the comments were harsh:

"Trust me when I say no one wants to see this", said a fan.
"You gotta be pretty desperate as a female to go through with this", wrote another one.
"All 3 of Bill's kids are older than this girl. SMH", another noted.

Bill Belichick has been unemployed since leaving the New England Patriots after the 2023 season. He won six Super Bowls with the franchise in a fantastic partnership with legendary quarterback Tom Brady, whom he coached from 2000 to 2019.

Why did Bill Belichick leave the Patriots?

Belichick's departure happened after a string of turbulent Patriots seasons under the historic coach. After Tom Brady's departure in 2020, the Patriots only made one playoff appearance out of four opportunities. The lack of offensive production weighed heavily in the last two years, especially with the strong regression of Mac Jones and the controversies surrounding the coach's coaching staff.

The relationship between Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick, once excellent, was also the subject of controversy in recent years. Although there are no public reports of a fight, comments made to the press in recent years have left the impression that something wasn't right in Foxborough. With four years of unsatisfactory results for a team accustomed to success, the owner decided in January that the franchise should follow another path.

