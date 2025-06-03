"He made it back to shore" - NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs showing up for Patriots OTAs

Stefon Diggs raised concerns last week when a video emerged of him, rapper Cardi B, and a few other women partying on a boat during Memorial Day weekend with some unknown pink substance. But now, he is back to football.

On Monday, the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver was reported to have been seen working out during the final week of the New England Patriots' OTAs:

Reaction to the development, however, was largely not positive:

More of the mockery and negativity can be seen below:

"He should have been Cut Days ago. This is a horrible thing," one rued.

"Did he bring the drugs and women with him?" another asked.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have no plans to cut Diggs after his bizarre episode, despite claims by radio announcer and former quarterback Scot Zolak on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Patriots coaches express confidence in Stefon Diggs after WR attends OTAs for the first time

Just getting Stefon Diggs back for practice represents a major reputational victory for the Patriots, whose new head coach Mike Vrabel has been emphasizing the need for players to "buy into" his culture. Speaking to reporters on Monday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said:

"I know he's staying up on the information and the material. And there's so many things and opportunities for us to teach all our guys going forward between the rest of the practices here in the spring and then going into the summer and the many days we have before we actually kick the ball off in September. So I'm not concerned about Stef in that regard."

Meanwhile, wide receivers coach Todd Downing assured that the former divisional rival was doing his best and "working hard" to mesh well with said culture:

“I think there’s a little carryover with the stuff he did in Buffalo with Daboll back in the day. So there’s a little bit of a refresher ...Obviously that stuff that you mentioned was not here. So I really kept my focus on the guys that were here and trying to help them get better and become the players they want to be.

“As far as the conversations with Stef – I’ll keep the stuff that we talk about between the two of us.”

OTAs will conclude on Thursday, June 5. The offseason/spring program concludes with mandatory minicamp next week, from June 9 to 11.

