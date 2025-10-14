"GET HER AWAY FROM THAT ABUSIVE LOSER": NFL fans react to Taylor Swift-Kareem Hunt link up after Chiefs-Lions SNF

Taylor Swift has proven herself to be a popular figure among NFL fans, but there are some people whom they want her to avoid. And Sunday provided one example.After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions 30-17, the multi-platinum pop superstar was seen hanging out with various players at a post-game party at Prime Social, a bar located on the rooftop of the Country . One of them in particular drew much ire - running back Kareem Hunt, whom the team had cut in 2018 after video emerged of him attacking a woman at a hotel in Cleveland:And the fans let said ire be known:maybe: julia @jvIiasLINKGET HER AWAY FROM THAT ABUSIVE LOSERBoolott @Boolott1LINKDoes Taylor swift fans know Kareem hunt kicked a bitch?lol🤣Jim @jimthejackassLINKWonder if the Swifties have any idea their girl hangs with known woman beater Kareem Hunt&quot;I wonder if she’s ever watched the security camera footage,&quot; one thought.&quot;Just letting y’all know she’s hanging out with woman-beater Kareem Hunt,&quot; another reminded.&quot;Out of all the cancelled friends taylor swift likes hanging out with i did not expect the only guy in the nfl who is on camera kicking a woman in the head,&quot; another shuddered.Sunday's game was the first that Swift attended in the 2025 season, as she had been busy promoting her latest studio album The Life of a Showgirl.