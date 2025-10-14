  • home icon
  • "GET HER AWAY FROM THAT ABUSIVE LOSER": NFL fans react to Taylor Swift-Kareem Hunt link up after Chiefs-Lions SNF

"GET HER AWAY FROM THAT ABUSIVE LOSER": NFL fans react to Taylor Swift-Kareem Hunt link up after Chiefs-Lions SNF

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:25 GMT
Kareem Hunt bonds with Taylor Swift - via Getty/CMS
Taylor Swift has proven herself to be a popular figure among NFL fans, but there are some people whom they want her to avoid. And Sunday provided one example.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions 30-17, the multi-platinum pop superstar was seen hanging out with various players at a post-game party at Prime Social, a bar located on the rooftop of the Country . One of them in particular drew much ire - running back Kareem Hunt, whom the team had cut in 2018 after video emerged of him attacking a woman at a hotel in Cleveland:

And the fans let said ire be known:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I wonder if she’s ever watched the security camera footage," one thought.
"Just letting y’all know she’s hanging out with woman-beater Kareem Hunt," another reminded.
"Out of all the cancelled friends taylor swift likes hanging out with i did not expect the only guy in the nfl who is on camera kicking a woman in the head," another shuddered.

Sunday's game was the first that Swift attended in the 2025 season, as she had been busy promoting her latest studio album The Life of a Showgirl.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Edited by Andre Castillo
