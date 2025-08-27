  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 27, 2025 00:52 GMT
&quot;She straight up LIED on that microphone&quot; - NFL fans react to Taylor Swift
"She straight up LIED on that microphone" - NFL fans react to Taylor Swift's diamond-studded engagement ring by connecting dots to her old lyrics - via Getty/CMS and Instagram/@taylorswift and @killatrav

It has finally happened: Taylor Swift and Tarvis Kelce are engaged.

The multi-platinum pop singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed their new status on Tuesday via an Instagram gallery of themselves in a garden. The third image is of the ring that symbolized the milestone - jointly designed by Kelce and Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine, it features old mine brilliant-cut diamonds and a yellow-gold band:

And fans eagerly had all sorts of reactions to it:

"NOT HIM PROPOSING IN THE LOVER GARDEN OMG," one gushed.
"We’re getting 2 rings in one year RAHHHHHHHH," another rejoiced.
"I want a ring that big too," another dreamed.

According to Kelce's father Ed, the couple actually became engaged around two weeks ago in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit. He recalled to ABC's Cleveland-area affiliate WEWS 5:

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let's go out and have a glass of wine.’ They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."
The couple then began spreading the news to family via FaceTime. Ed himself got a call while watching the Philadelphia Eagles' joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on August 10 - just three days before Swift's New Heights episode aired.

Then, just two days before the engagement announcement, the couple and their families attended a special airing of the Chiefs' ESPN docuseries The Kingdom. They then went back home and had “a wonderful dinner” prepared by Swift.

Ed said:

“To just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat. They're just two young people very much in love.”

Mike Danna had to address Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement during Chiefs presser

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement drew all sorts of reactions not just from fans, but celebrities as well, including Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. One somewhat funny aspect of it, however, was its timing.

It occurred during a Chiefs media call, just shortly after Andy Reid had left the podium. That left edge rusher Mike Danna to address reporters about it, and he was "caught off guard":

“Man, it’s incredible... That’s a blessing. Any time you find that type of joy, blessing, love — that’s a beautiful thing.”

He also teased giving the couple Pop-Tarts - something Swift likes to cook - as a gift, but not homemade.

