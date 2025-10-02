“Dude got paid and just quit”: NFL fans react as Terry McLaurin gets ruled out for Chargers vs. Commanders Week 5 game

Terry McLaurin will not be playing this week, and fans are not happy about it. On Thursday, the Washington Commanders announced that their leading pass-catcher, alongside fellow wideout Noah Brown and guard Sam Cosmi, had been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers after injuring his quad during the 27-34 loss at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4:And fan reaction to it was largely negative:☀️ Beaux Collins Szn 🍎 @ch518906LINK@RapSheet Dude got paid and just quitNoah Gear @NoahGear3007LINK@RapSheet Maybe training camp could have been useful to get your body ready?. @jaycutlerloverLINK@RapSheet Dude made the entire offseason about him and has been a non factor through 5 weeks. Bum.&quot;Man, imagine if he didn't get paid,&quot; one wondered.&quot;This is why you just tag players one year at a time...&quot; another reminded.&quot;Need to try and add a WR before Trade deadline,&quot; another implored.Deebo Samuel (heel) and Mike Sainristil (knee), who did not practice either, were still expected to make the trip to Los Angeles.Jayden Daniels, meanwhile, is expected to make his return after missing the last two games with a sprained knee. Marcus Mariota started in his place during that stretch.Dan Quinn sees silver lining in injuries to Terry McLaurin, other key Commanders wideoutsThis is, however, not Terry McLaurin's first missed game, as he had been absent against the Falcons. Noah Brown was also absent from the 41-24 win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.Head coach Dan Quinn, however, believes that it has improved his ability to think on the fly and make the necessary adjustments. On Wednesday, he said:&quot;I think it ramped up Jaylin [Lane]'s space, where he was able to even play outside some in the preseason. We did that with Deebo, and Luke (McCaffrey) had already done some of that. So where at once we weren't as interchangeable. And now that we are, I think that's a good step forward.&quot;This week, the Commanders bolstered their roster by signing Robbie Chosen to the practice squad. The ten-year veteran has worked with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals) and personnel analyst Wes Welker (Miami Dolphins). Quinn said of his signing:&quot;One of things I appreciate from (general manager) Adam (Peters) is just always digging in, competing to see, is there a spot to go? And sometimes it works out great. Other times we just keep competing and digging, but we're pumped Robbie's here and he's working hard already to learn it and grow, but, and there is some familiarity for him too.&quot;Kickoff for the game against the Chargers is at 4:25 pm ET on Fox.