  "Dude got paid and just quit": NFL fans react as Terry McLaurin gets ruled out for Chargers vs. Commanders Week 5 game

“Dude got paid and just quit”: NFL fans react as Terry McLaurin gets ruled out for Chargers vs. Commanders Week 5 game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 02, 2025 23:51 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

Terry McLaurin will not be playing this week, and fans are not happy about it. On Thursday, the Washington Commanders announced that their leading pass-catcher, alongside fellow wideout Noah Brown and guard Sam Cosmi, had been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers after injuring his quad during the 27-34 loss at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4:

And fan reaction to it was largely negative:

"Man, imagine if he didn't get paid," one wondered.
"This is why you just tag players one year at a time..." another reminded.
"Need to try and add a WR before Trade deadline," another implored.

Deebo Samuel (heel) and Mike Sainristil (knee), who did not practice either, were still expected to make the trip to Los Angeles.

Jayden Daniels, meanwhile, is expected to make his return after missing the last two games with a sprained knee. Marcus Mariota started in his place during that stretch.

Dan Quinn sees silver lining in injuries to Terry McLaurin, other key Commanders wideouts

This is, however, not Terry McLaurin's first missed game, as he had been absent against the Falcons. Noah Brown was also absent from the 41-24 win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Head coach Dan Quinn, however, believes that it has improved his ability to think on the fly and make the necessary adjustments. On Wednesday, he said:

"I think it ramped up Jaylin [Lane]'s space, where he was able to even play outside some in the preseason. We did that with Deebo, and Luke (McCaffrey) had already done some of that. So where at once we weren't as interchangeable. And now that we are, I think that's a good step forward."
This week, the Commanders bolstered their roster by signing Robbie Chosen to the practice squad. The ten-year veteran has worked with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals) and personnel analyst Wes Welker (Miami Dolphins). Quinn said of his signing:

"One of things I appreciate from (general manager) Adam (Peters) is just always digging in, competing to see, is there a spot to go? And sometimes it works out great. Other times we just keep competing and digging, but we're pumped Robbie's here and he's working hard already to learn it and grow, but, and there is some familiarity for him too."

Kickoff for the game against the Chargers is at 4:25 pm ET on Fox.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
