Cam Miller may have just wasted the goodwill that Tom Brady put in him.

On Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders' sixth-round rookie quarterback performed poorly in limited snaps against the San Francisco 49ers, completing just two of six attempts for 25 yards and an interception to Jaylen Mahoney that led to the walk-off field goal by Jake Moody.

There was much mockery in the aftermath:

Luka Revenge Tour @Kyrie_Doncic Cam Miller… Good luck selling insurance brother #Raiders #49ers

Lord Dan Val @LordDanVal @Raiders Enjoy the practice squad Cam Miller! That’s where you belong! 😤

🇺🇸🇮🇱brian🇮🇱🇺🇸 @Raiderbrian_413 Cam Miller is garbage. #raiders #RaiderNation

"Why didn't the raiders just draft (Shedeur Sanders)?" another lamented.

Still, there was at least one person who showed hopeful optimism:

"Hopefully, today was a fluke," one prayed.

Both the Raiders and 49ers struggled to generate points, as nearly all their drives ended in field goals. The only touchdown each scored was from a one-yard run.

Aidan O'Connell and Mac Jones played most of the snaps for their respective teams, each finishing with over 130 yards but also an interception.

Cam Miller relishing in Geno Smith's mentorship

Shortly after a dismal 4-13 record, the Raiders elected to begin a new era. They hired John Spytek and Pete Carroll, traded for Geno Smith, and drafted Ashton Jeanty sixth overall, among others.

And according to Cam Miller, the two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 Comeback Player of the Year has been instrumental in his development as a player. Addressing the media earlier this week, he said Smith greatly helped him to understand the more complicated nature of the NFL:

"I've learned a lot from Geno [Smith]... He's taught me everything from footwork, speeding up my feet, being accurate with the football, and when I'm watching him throw routes... it really just pushes me to become better and put the ball where it needs to be."

Meanwhile, Smith recalled:

"I was talking to him about how I feel like he can really get better because he’s gotten game experience, and he can go and watch that film... I know it's a preseason game, but it's still NFL football. I thought he did a great job out there. Most importantly, I thought he was just able to go out there, get some reps, feel what it's like... Now he can get better from it."

The Raiders end their preseason at the Arizona Cardinals exactly a week from now. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. PT on Fox-affiliated KVVU.

