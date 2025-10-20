"Recruiting Jayden Daniels to Raiders": NFL fans react to Tom Brady and Commanders QB's mother Regina linking up on sidelines

Jayden Daniels has been fighting through injuries, but his eight-touchdown, one-interception ratio is enough to have most teams envious. Tom Brady, who has made a second living out of traveling to NFL stadiums to get up close looks at quarterbacks, couldn't resist learning what he could about the quarterback from all sources, including, apparently, Regina, Daniels' mother.NBC4 Sports caught the former New England Patriots quarterback talking to Daniels' mother. The video lacked any clear audio of what was being said, but one line was picked up with semi-clarity.&quot;You've done a great job,&quot; mics picked up Brady saying.Fans jumped to conclusions in droves as Brady and Kevin Burkhardt exchanged words. The video showed Burkhardt conversing with Daniels' mother as well, but fans were locked in on the quarterback.More fans reacted, connecting the conversation to Daniels.&quot;Jayden ain’t gonna like that,&quot; one said.&quot;Don't do it Tommard..&quot; another warned.&quot;Nah he wants him on the raiders,&quot; one posted.Brady is the part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and there has been worry about his ability to do things for the Raiders as a member of Fox that no one else could. Many were worried about the former quarterback getting his hands on information to leak to the Raiders.However, seeing Brady potentially soliciting Daniels' mother to somehow convince Daniels to join the Raiders is a new source of anxiety brewing about the unprecedented situation.Tom Brady had been caught conversing with Jayden Daniels' mother beforehandJayden Daniels at Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyThis wasn't the first time Tom Brady had been seen talking to the mother of the Washington Commanders quarterback. A Brady fan account posted a separate video via NBC4 Sports on X on Oct. 5 of Brady and Jayden Daniels' mother Regina conversing.The conversation appeared to take place at SoFi Stadium ahead of the battle between the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders. That was also not the first time, meaning the two have talked in many places at many times.However, as Burkhardt had seemingly met Regina for the first time on October 19, it appears Brady has separately gone out of his way to talk to Daniels' mother multiple times.Of course, with Daniels playing well enough for the Commanders to want to keep the quarterback, the odds of the team parting ways seem to be years away from bearing fruit.Nevertheless, as the part-owner of the team, Brady is set up to still be around when Jayden Daniels eventually comes free. Perhaps when that day comes, the former Patriots quarterback will be in a great position, having already earned a great reputation with Daniels' mother, who could be a key factor in helping Daniels decide where to go next.