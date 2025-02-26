The Las Vegas Raiders and minority owner Tom Brady are looking for the team's next franchise quarterback. They have several different options for who they will get, with the possibilities of trading for a quarterback, drafting one/moving up in the draft or signing a key free agent such as Sam Darnold.

As the Raiders explore their options, Brady reportedly contacted Stafford's camp about possibly joining them (per Vincent Bonsignore).

This week, it was also reported that the Rams' quarterback is seeking a contract worth $50 million per season and that the team has already permitted him to seek a trade.

When fans learned that the Raiders had contacted Stafford about possibly joining the team this year, they weren't thrilled about the option. Multiple fans replied "No" to the rumor that the team was contacting the two-time Pro Bowler. Others pointed out his age and injury-prone nature as reasons the team should avoid him.

Here's how NFL fans reacted to the Raiders reportedly eyeing Stafford:

"Nah. Too old and injury prone," a fan said.

"Better not let us get Stafford," a fan responded.

The replies overwhelmingly favored the team not going after Matthew Stafford. Fans pointed out that the team should chase after a younger quarterback, such as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, in the draft. Other fans continued pointing out Stafford's age as a big reason not to pursue him.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"WE NEED CAMERON WARD," a fan replied.

"Franchise QB ? Dude is 38 why can’t get the idea we need to get young," a fan replied.

"Franchise? The dude is like 40," another fan said.

Exploring all of the Las Vegas Raiders' options at quarterback

Sam Darnold during the NFC Wild Card Playoffs in 2024. (Credits: Getty)

Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew played most of the season as the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback last season, and the team has decided to go in a different direction at quarterback for the upcoming season.

Sam Darnold is the top free agent quarterback coming off a rejuvenating career season with the Vikings this past season. There are other options - Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers - that are expected to be free agents.

The Raiders could look to acquire quarterbacks via trade. Like Stafford, another QB who could be open to trading is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.

With pick No. 6 in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are not in a good position to pursue top quarterbacks, such as Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. They would likely have to give up future assets (draft picks) to trade up for one of the two prospects.

