NFL fans react to top 2025 NFL draft prospect Abdul Carter flaunting customized Eagles gear - "He’s a 4-year rental to any team”

Former Penn State Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter is expected to be among the first non-quarterbacks taken off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. Some believe the defensive end is the best player in the class and could be the first overall pick. However, the 20-year-old has his sights set on returning to Pennsylvania in the near future.

Carter, a Philadelphia native, posted a picture on his Instagram stories with Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter while holding the Lombardi Trophy in his hands. He paid homage to rapper Meek Mill, also a Philadelphia native, adding his smash hit song "Championships" as the background music.

Interestingly, Carter was sporting a customized Eagles hoodie with his name and number on it.

It's unlikely that the Eagles gifted Abdul Carter the hoodie, as they have no shot at drafting him. They own the 32nd pick in the draft and the defensive end is expected to fall no lower than fifth. However, fans on social media saw his attire in the picture as a hint of him declaring that he intends to join his hometown franchise once his rookie deal expires with the team that picks him.

"Whoever getting him only got him for five years," predicted @41t3R_ego.

"So basically he’s an Eagle in April or in March five years from now," wrote @_DrewartLittle.

"This dude wants to be an Eagle. Do not draft this guy, his mind will only be on going to the Eagles the first chance he gets," warned @2BeersPlz.

Abdul Carter draft projection: Will Titans make DE the top pick?

The Tennessee Titans will be the first team on the clock on April 24, and it's unclear who they intend to pick. However, the franchise's president of football operations, Chad Brinker, hinted that the team will likely not draft a quarterback. In a conversation with reporters about their plans for the draft in January, he said:

"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft. We won't do that."

The only players that fit that bill are Abdul Carter and former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter. Neither of the top two QB prospects, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, can be touted as "generational talents," suggesting that the Titans are eyeing Carter or Hunter with the top pick.

Outside of Brinker's comment, Tennessee has kept its cards close to its chest, and it remains to be seen which direction it heads in.

