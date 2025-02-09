Travis Kelce has been a mainstay for the Chiefs' dynasty and will be looking at securing his third-straight championship win, and fourth overall, in Super Bowl LIX. The tight end has been Patrick Mahomes' go-to receiver in critical moments, shining the brightest when the stakes have been the highest.

He is also 35 years old, which means he has less left in his tank compared to what he already left on the field in his NFL career. Whenever he decides to hang up his boots, he will retire as one of the greatest tight ends of all time with his place in the Hall of Fame all but secure.

Travis Kelce was asked about his future in the league prior to Super Bowl LIX and he said that he wants to keep playing in Kansas City and trying to add more rings to his collection. However, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport believes the tight end left enough wiggle room to make a decision after the game about how he goes forward.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He thinks that Travis Kelce might ride off into the sunset should he accomplish an unprecedented three-peat. His career outside of football, including the incredibly popular podcast New Heights that he hosts with his now-retired brother Jason Kelce, might be more lucrative than carrying on playing in the NFL. However, should the Eagles triumph in Super Bowl LIX, the tight end might want to come back and try to go out on a high.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Based on that analysis, many fans took to X/Twitter to give their opinion on how much is riding on this game. Here are some of the reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans added other considerations that Travis Kelce might have in deciding whether to retire or not. His relationship with Taylor Swift, his current contract, and his brother's experience since hanging up his cleats, all featured prominently. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"He’s got one year left on his deal. If they win I say he retires, if they lose….he stays that one year." - said one.

"So he’ll propose to Taylor and will retire in the spot if they win." - predicted another.

"Travis sees what his brother is raking in post-retirement" - added a third.

Travis Kelce's altered role in Chiefs' scheme ahead of Super Bowl LIX shows what the future might hold

One reason Ian Rapoport highlights why Travis Kelce might be considering retirement is his declining output in the regular season. The tight end finished with 823 yards and three touchdowns with an average of 8.5 yards per reception in 2024. It is the lowest output in all categories for the player since he became a starter in 2014. He had seven straight seasons with more than 1,000 yards before falling to 984 yards in 2023 and his performance decreased further this year.

However, in the postseason, he has become even more lethal. He has never had less than 250 yards in the playoffs for the last four years and has recorded multiple touchdowns in that period. If he notches up 114 yards in Super Bowl LIX and catches another touchdown pass, that streak will continue. Andy Reid looks increasingly confident in preserving Travis Kelce during the regular season before unleashing him in the playoffs. Such a role might prolong the tight end's career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.