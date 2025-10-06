  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He reminds me of Catlin Clark": NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence arrives for Jaguars vs. Chiefs game on his 26th birthday

"He reminds me of Catlin Clark": NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence arrives for Jaguars vs. Chiefs game on his 26th birthday

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 06, 2025 22:48 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Trevor Lawrence turns 26 today - Source: Getty

Trevor Lawrence is celebrating his 26th birthday today, and he has but one wish - that the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the visiting AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

On Monday, the quarterback was seen arriving at Everbank Stadium wearing a teal-and-gold-sleeved black team jacked over a white shirt and faded jeans:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

And there were reactions aplenty from fans:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"Thought that was (stand-up comedian) Theo Von for a second," one compared.
"That jacket is 🔥" another marveled.
"It’s refreshing to see a grown man show up to a game/work dressed like a functioning human instead of all the outlandish 'fits' the majority of players stroll up in.," another relievedly sighed.

The game is expected to kick off at 8:15 pm ET on ESPN and ABC.

Ad

Trevor Lawrence says Jaguars not afraid of Chiefs ahead of Week 5 MNF showdown

After a 0-2 start, the Chiefs may be slowly regaining their momentum thanks to decisive wins over the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. That, however, is not intimidating Trevor Lawrence.

Addressing the media during practice last Thursday, he said:

“They’ve been the top dog. They’ve kind of run the conference, and this is an opportunity for us to show what kind of team we are.”
Ad

A key component of the visitors' resurgence has been the defense, led by coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The quarterback praised his schemes' ability to create "this feeling of chaos":

“You never quite know what they’re going to bring because they’ve shown so many different looks. A lot of times when teams do that, there are holes everywhere. But they do a good job of matching different route concepts and playing different coverages that give them flexibility.”
Ad

His head coach Liam Coen's message is clear: no need to be Superman and do everything, but do well and execute:

“I do think of them as a team that has played a lot of good football. You’ve got to be on your Ps and Qs if you want to beat them because they know how to win.”

Should they win, the Jaguars could join the surprise package that is the Indianapolis Colts atop the AFC South at 4-1.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications