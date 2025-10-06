"He reminds me of Catlin Clark": NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence arrives for Jaguars vs. Chiefs game on his 26th birthday

Trevor Lawrence is celebrating his 26th birthday today, and he has but one wish - that the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the visiting AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.On Monday, the quarterback was seen arriving at Everbank Stadium wearing a teal-and-gold-sleeved black team jacked over a white shirt and faded jeans:And there were reactions aplenty from fans:Texas Civilian @steven_crammerLINK@NFL @NFLPlus I don't know why he reminds me of Catlin ClarkTheShaolin.IP @darylquan8LINK@NFL @NFLPlus The power of the locks. GL to the jaguars 🐆Damon (4-1) @Damon089LINKHis fit coming straight out of 1998&quot;Thought that was (stand-up comedian) Theo Von for a second,&quot; one compared.&quot;That jacket is 🔥&quot; another marveled.&quot;It’s refreshing to see a grown man show up to a game/work dressed like a functioning human instead of all the outlandish 'fits' the majority of players stroll up in.,&quot; another relievedly sighed.The game is expected to kick off at 8:15 pm ET on ESPN and ABC.Trevor Lawrence says Jaguars not afraid of Chiefs ahead of Week 5 MNF showdownAfter a 0-2 start, the Chiefs may be slowly regaining their momentum thanks to decisive wins over the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. That, however, is not intimidating Trevor Lawrence.Addressing the media during practice last Thursday, he said:“They’ve been the top dog. They’ve kind of run the conference, and this is an opportunity for us to show what kind of team we are.”A key component of the visitors' resurgence has been the defense, led by coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The quarterback praised his schemes' ability to create &quot;this feeling of chaos&quot;:“You never quite know what they’re going to bring because they’ve shown so many different looks. A lot of times when teams do that, there are holes everywhere. But they do a good job of matching different route concepts and playing different coverages that give them flexibility.”His head coach Liam Coen's message is clear: no need to be Superman and do everything, but do well and execute:“I do think of them as a team that has played a lot of good football. You’ve got to be on your Ps and Qs if you want to beat them because they know how to win.”Should they win, the Jaguars could join the surprise package that is the Indianapolis Colts atop the AFC South at 4-1.